The stock price of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) decreased by over 6% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) decreased by over 6% during intraday trading. On social media, investors have been citing a lockup expiration for the company shares. A lock-up period is a predetermined amount of time after an IPO where large shareholders like company executives and venture capitalists are restricted from selling shares. Lockup periods are designed for preventing insiders from liquidating assets too quickly after an IPO.