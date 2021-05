To say either Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum were consensus top 3 picks would be revisionist history. In the 2016 NBA draft, Ben Simmons was the consensus #1 pick and Brandon Ingram was the #2 pick. Then you had a group of six players that could conceivably go in any order. You had Dragan Bender who was #3 on most boards and Kris Dunn who was the player teams wanted to trade for. The Bulls and Wolves had serious trade talks about Chicago trading Jimmy Butler to Minnesota for their #5 pick to draft Dunn. As always, Danny Ainge was also involved in these Butler trade talks. The Celtics had Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart, and Terry Rozier already, so if they drafted Dunn that was a sign Ainge had completed a deal for Butler.