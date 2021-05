Sending kids to summer camp may have felt like a pipe dream to most parents during the height of the pandemic in 2020, but open vaccine eligibility has families very hopeful for 2021. After spending a year plus inside and away from friends, kids are itching to get outside — as are parents, who are so eager that camps are experiencing record level interest in their programs since the pandemic began, according to NBC News. The surge in interest is likely due to an April announcement from officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about camp safety, as the agency has drafted a new set of guidelines for camp administrators and counselors to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks amid their campers.