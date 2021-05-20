Red River paddling excursions offered at Hjemkomst Center
MOORHEAD — Moorhead Parks and Recreation and River Keepers have teamed up to offer a variety of river paddling excursions and canoe and kayak rentals at Hjemkomst Center. River paddling excursions include a history of the Red River on June 16 and Aug. 4, which will be led by Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County. Red River Zoo will lead an "Animals on the Red River" excursion June 21, and the city of Moorhead Forestry Department will lead the "Trees of the Red River" excursion Aug. 18.