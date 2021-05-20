newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moorhead, MN

Red River paddling excursions offered at Hjemkomst Center

By Ben Grundhauser
INFORUM
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD — Moorhead Parks and Recreation and River Keepers have teamed up to offer a variety of river paddling excursions and canoe and kayak rentals at Hjemkomst Center. River paddling excursions include a history of the Red River on June 16 and Aug. 4, which will be led by Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County. Red River Zoo will lead an "Animals on the Red River" excursion June 21, and the city of Moorhead Forestry Department will lead the "Trees of the Red River" excursion Aug. 18.

www.inforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Moorhead, MN
Lifestyle
City
Moorhead, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hjemkomst Center#Parks And Recreation#Red River Zoo#City Parks#Moorheadparks Com#River Paddling Excursions#Canoe#Vessel#Trees#Rental#Register#Cultural
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Travel
Related
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.
Moorhead, MNkvrr.com

Altony’s in Moorhead reopens in a new location

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — After one door closes, another one opens for an Italian restaurant in Moorhead. Altony’s moves to a new location in south Moorhead. “Steady and busy. Oh, they’re very glad we’re back open. They missed us,” says Ryan Alford. The Italian theme has stayed. What was once...
Moorhead, MNINFORUM

Before it was Jerry's Bar, tavern had illegal slots, 'tear gas bandits,' celebs

Cathy Scheibe sits at a windowside table at Bernbaum's in downtown Fargo and pulls a treasure trove of history out of her tote bag. It's actually an old green ledger with maroon leather corners. But inside, it chronicles the daily activities from 1929 to 1934 when Scheibe's family - descendants of the historic Probstfield farm family - opened the New Trail Market, the property that would become best-known as Jerry's Bar in north Moorhead.
Moorhead, MNlarl.org

Plant Propagation Demonstration at the Moorhead Public Library

The Moorhead Public Library will host a demonstration of of plant propagation by University of Minnesota master gardener Randy Nelson with a Q&A session to follow on Thursday June 10, 2021 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. At this demonstration you can expect to learn how to:. Correctly cut the plant. Propagate roots.
Moorhead, MNkfgo.com

Media Alert: Moorhead Celebrates Arbor Day by Planting Food Forest

FRESH PRODUCE – Public access to fresh fruits. EDUCATION – Opportunities to learn about food systems and nature. ENVIRONMENT – wildlife habitat, shade, clean air, reduce stormwater runoff. Mayor Shelly Carlson reads 2021 Moorhead Arbor Day Proclamation. This food forest is a pilot project initiated by the Moorhead Resilience Task...
Moorhead, MNINFORUM

Clay County to host commercial recycling event

MOORHEAD — Clay County is set to host a business electronics and fluorescent bulb recycling collection in conjunction with Retrofit Recycling Thursday, May 20. The event will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Clay County Landfill located at 3301 190th St. S. in Hawley and from noon to 4 p.m. at 1300 15th Ave. N. in Moorhead.
Moorhead, MNINFORUM

FMCT moving productions to Moorhead's Hjemkomst Center

The organization announced Tuesday afternoon it was moving to Moorhead’s Hjemkomst Center starting this fall. The announcement follows news in mid-April that the city of Moorhead was working with the troupe to move its main stage to the Minnesota side of the Red River. FMCT has been out of its...
Moorhead, MNdunlapiowa.com

Moorhead's Farmers to Families food distribution event was a success

Nearly a dozen volunteers made quick work of distributing more than 130 Farmers to Families food boxes in Moorhead on Friday, April 30. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
Moorhead, MNfargounderground.com

HCSCC, Fargo VA Collaborate on Veterans Art, Writing and Music Project

Moorhead, Minn.,– The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County and Fargo Veterans Affairs are collaborating on a series of public events featuring the art of local veterans in trauma recovery. The two organizations are recruiting veterans who may be interested in one or more of several projects which will culminate in an exhibition titled “Warriors in the North,” which will open at the Hjemkomst Center on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, and an evening of performances held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
Cass County, NDvalleynewslive.com

Moorhead to get less potent spray compared to Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As summer arrives, so does the presence of mosquitoes and aerial sprays is one way that areas have dealt with the pest. However, this year Moorhead, MN, will receive a different spray than in Cass County, Fargo and West Fargo. “Really the same active...