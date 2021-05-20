newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Morgan and Bode Miller Share How They Keep Their Late Daughter Emeline's Memory Alive

By Karen Mizoguchi
Posted by 
People
People
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Morgan and Bode Miller, their late daughter will always be a much-loved member of their family. Their California home is filled with portraits of Emeline, who drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. Soon, there will be more baby photos to proudly display as the couple exclusively tells PEOPLE they are expecting a baby in November. But Emmy's life will never be forgotten because Morgan and Bode continue to keep her memory alive through conversations with their kids as well as advocating for water safety awareness in her honor.

people.com
People

People

96K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bode Miller
Person
Asher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joy#Happy Birthday#The Long Way Home#Bode Shares#Morgan Shares#Son Nate#Sons Nash#Parents#Twins#Memory#Daughter Dace#Innocent Kids#Sadness#Butterflies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
SoccerTODAY.com

Ashley Cain honors late infant daughter's milestone 'in heaven'

Ashley Cain is honoring the memory of his late daughter on a very special day. Azaylia Diamond Cain was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia at 2 months old and died in late April. She was 8 months old. On Monday, the former professional soccer player and star of...
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Baby daughter of reality TV’s Ashley Cain dies from leukemia

The 8-month-old daughter of “The Challenge” cast member Ashley Cain says his daughter Azaylia has lost her six-month battle with Leukemia. “Rest In Paradise Princess,” the 30-year-old reality TV figure wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Celine Dion on how she and her sons honor late husband's memory

Celine Dion and her three sons are doing what they can to keep alive the legacy of her late husband and their dad, René Angélil. The Grammy-winning superstar, who is mother to René-Charles, 20, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 10, told Natalie Morales in an interview that aired Monday on TODAY that Angélil is still very much a presence in their world five years after his death in 2016.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
KISS 106

How Our Family Celebrates The Life of My Daughter This Side of Heaven (GALLERY)

Angel here and many of you know I lost my daughter Kathern to SIDS. Today is her 17th birthday and our family still celebrates her as if she were right here with us. All of these years later and people are still afraid to mention my girl for fear of upsetting me. I really appreciate the concern for my well-being but talking about my precious girl brings me more joy than you could ever know.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Ashley Cain Honors Late Daughter: You Were My Champion!

Ashley Cain has shared a heart-shattering tribute to his late daughter on Instagram. In a moving Instagram post on Monday, The Challenge cast member honored little Azaylia by sharing a throwback video of himself playing with his baby girl, who tragically died of leukemia on April 24 at just 8 months old.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ashley Cain shares funeral details for his baby daughter

Ashley Cain is sharing funeral details for his 8-month-old daughter Azaylia after the baby girl died of cancer in late April. "We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, words of sympathy & patience over the last few weeks, while we have come to terms with the loss of Azaylia," Cain, a former professional soccer player and star of MTV’s "The Challenge: War of the Worlds," wrote on Instagram, alongside several photos of Azaylia dressed in a soft pink robe. Azaylia's mother, Safiyya Vorajee, shared the same post along with a selfie of herself and Azaylia.
Family Relationshipsthenew93q.com

Kane And Katelyn Brown Share Pictures From Daughter Kingsley’s Baptism

Kane Brown’s 1-year-old daughter, Kingsley, was baptized over the weekend and her proud parents took to Instagram to share the moment with their fans. Kane praised his wife, Katelyn, in an interview with PEOPLE, “Kate’s been a great mom and a huge backbone for me if I have to go to the studio or if I go to a writing session,” he said. “There’s never anything that she can’t handle. She never hits me up and says, ‘Hey you have to leave your write early because I have to do this.’ She’s just there, so she’s awesome.”
Musicsouthernillinoisnow.com

Michael Ray keeps memories alive in a “Picture,” dropping a poignant new track

Michael Ray’s just-released new ballad, “Picture,” is a touching tribute to family ties that remain as strong as ever, even if that family is no longer physically together. Written by the singer alongside David Garcia and fellow country star Hardy, “Picture” honors the time Michael spent with his family at...
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Lauren Burnham Reveals She & Arie Luyendyk Jr. Are 'Nervous About Juggling' Three Kids At Once When Twins Arrive

Things are about to get even more chaotic for Lauren Burnham Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk Jr., who are expecting twins in July. In December, the couple — who met on Arie's season of The Bachelor in 2018 — found out they were expecting baby No. 2 after experiencing a miscarriage earlier that year. Later on, the blonde beauty and the former race car driver got the news that they were adding not one but two children — a boy and a girl — to their brood, which was an added bonus.