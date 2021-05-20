Morgan and Bode Miller Share How They Keep Their Late Daughter Emeline's Memory Alive
For Morgan and Bode Miller, their late daughter will always be a much-loved member of their family. Their California home is filled with portraits of Emeline, who drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. Soon, there will be more baby photos to proudly display as the couple exclusively tells PEOPLE they are expecting a baby in November. But Emmy's life will never be forgotten because Morgan and Bode continue to keep her memory alive through conversations with their kids as well as advocating for water safety awareness in her honor.people.com