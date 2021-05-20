Morgan and Bode Miller Share How They Keep Their Late Daughter Emeline's Memory Alive

Kane Brown’s 1-year-old daughter, Kingsley, was baptized over the weekend and her proud parents took to Instagram to share the moment with their fans. Kane praised his wife, Katelyn, in an interview with PEOPLE, “Kate’s been a great mom and a huge backbone for me if I have to go to the studio or if I go to a writing session,” he said. “There’s never anything that she can’t handle. She never hits me up and says, ‘Hey you have to leave your write early because I have to do this.’ She’s just there, so she’s awesome.”