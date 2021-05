And so, we go again. I’m at a sun-bathed Lord’s, hoping it remains sun-bathed because in the period between me deciding I’d better bring a coat and me getting in the car (the one bonus of an audience-free Lord’s being the ability to get a parking space) I forgot to bring a coat. On the plus side, I’ve been in this box before and know where the heater switch is. The scene from my box this morning is extremely pleasing, looking as it does very much like this: