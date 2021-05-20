MoSys Stock Soars, But Is It Time To Sell?

We believe that the Caterpillar stock (NYSE: CAT) looks richly valued at current levels of around $240, and it is vulnerable to downside risk. CAT stock is up 2.7x from the levels of under $90 it was at in March 2020, compared to the S&P which has moved 84%. CAT stock has significantly outperformed the broader markets, primarily due to upbeat results over the recent quarters, improved demand outlook, and a sooner than expected rebound in the economy. However, the stock is up a large 128% in the last one year despite revenue falling 16% y-o-y over the last four quarters. While the gradual opening up of the economy is expected to lead to higher demand for Caterpillar’s equipment, the positives appears to be priced in and CAT stock stock appears to have run ahead of its valuation, in our view. Our dashboard Buy Or Fear Caterpillar Stock provides the key numbers behind our thinking.