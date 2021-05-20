Bulls' paths to improvement: Lottery luck, navigating chaos & 'sky is the limit' talent of Patrick Williams

I started this as a comment, but figured it'd be good to reformat it a bit differently. Everyone always wants to fight the last war. Going into the season with Coby White as the "starting PG" and Sato as the "backup PG" was extreme folly. This was especially true when the biggest goal was to learn about and develop guys who needed to play with a quality PG (Lauri, Carter, Gafford to some extent Pat) to get a good evaluation of them, just by the nature of their game and position.