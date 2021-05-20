newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bulls' paths to improvement: Lottery luck, navigating chaos & 'sky is the limit' talent of Patrick Williams

By Cody Westerlund
Posted by 
670 The Score
670 The Score
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

While acknowledging we’re stating the obvious here, it’s worth noting as the offseason has arrived for the Bulls that there are three paths to externally improving an NBA team. You can do so in the draft, in trades and in free agency.

www.audacy.com
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
161
Followers
552
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Daniel Theis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls#Nba Draft Lottery#Ball Games#Nba Trades#Game Point#Chaos#Magic#Guard Coby White#Nets#Lottery Luck#Pick And Roll Coverages#Orlando#Chicago#3 Pointers#Point Guard#Permutations#Basketball Operations#Immediate Improvement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
NBA
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ Thad Young drops massive hammer vs Hornets

Chicago Bulls veteran forward Thaddeus Young decided to turn back to clock against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday by catching a lob and spiking it down hard. Peep the clip below to see the connection between Zach LaVine and Young. Props to LaVine for easily blowing by his defender and recognizing that the defense was collapsing on him. All he had to do was deliver a quick pass to Young who was ready to throw it down.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

Why Bulls Need Patrick Williams to Be More Aggressive Offensively

Why Bulls need Williams to be more aggressive offensively originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just over midway through the first quarter of the Bulls’ 108-97 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night, Patrick Williams took a pass from Tomáš Satoranský on the wing, sized up defender Kevin Huerter and took two left-handed dribbles before attacking Clint Capela at the rim.
NBAchatsports.com

Rookie Patrick Williams has been taking fewer shots

New York City, Billy Donovan, Madison Square Garden, Brooklyn, National Basketball Association, Florida State Seminoles men's basketball. There are times when it’s easy to forget Patrick Williams is still a 19-year-old rookie. A reminder came in November when he had to buy a shovel to deal with the first real...
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bulls' stretch run has value, even if no playoffs

With seven games left in the regular season, the Bulls’ play-in hopes are fading. Entering Thursday’s road matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, the team trails the Washington Wizards by 3.5 games for the final spot in the play-in tournament (and the free-falling Pacers by four games for ninth). A grueling remaining schedule makes the chances of covering that gap slim, albeit not impossible.
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Thad Young had extra motivation for throwback poster jam

Thad Young turned back the clock during the Bulls' win Thursday night with a loud, alley-oop slam directly on Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels. As it turns out, the 14-year forward had a little extra motivation to uncork the jam. "The crazy part was I had literally just talked with...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

NBA 'Noles: Strong showing for Patrick Williams on busy evening

A look at Saturday's NBA action for former Florida State standouts:. Forward Mfiondu Kabengele played 12:18 for the Cavaliers. He did not score, going 0-for-1 (0%) from the field, with his lone attempt being a 3-pointer. He did record one block. The Cavs are now 21-43 on the season. Atlanta...
NBABlog a Bull

The Bulls biggest need is no longer PG

I started this as a comment, but figured it'd be good to reformat it a bit differently. Everyone always wants to fight the last war. Going into the season with Coby White as the "starting PG" and Sato as the "backup PG" was extreme folly. This was especially true when the biggest goal was to learn about and develop guys who needed to play with a quality PG (Lauri, Carter, Gafford to some extent Pat) to get a good evaluation of them, just by the nature of their game and position.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Thad Young Answered Malik Monk Trash Talk With Poster Dunk

Thad Young had extra motivation for throwback poster jam originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Thad Young turned back the clock during the Bulls' win Thursday night with a loud, alley-oop slam directly on Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels. NBC Sports. As it turns out, the 14-year forward had a...
NBAbleachernation.com

A Very Fun Team-Win, the LaVooch Mental Boost, Thad’s Dunk, and Other Bulls Bullets

Did you see last night’s breaking news? You didn’t!? Oh my goodness, hurry, look!. • Yup, that’s right, Patrick Williams showed emotion. In the first quarter after sinking an off-balance and-one reverse layup, Williams appeared to leave the ground for a little awkward leap of glee. Maybe he thought he was far enough along the baseline where the cameras wouldn’t pick him up, but he was mistaken. The jig is up, Pat. We know you can feel happiness.
NBANBC Chicago

Bulls Mailbag: Evaluating Billy Donovan, Chances at Lonzo Ball

Bulls mailbag: Evaluating Donovan's first year, FA targets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This is the last Bulls mailbag of the regular season. But never fear: More are coming during the offseason. How would you describe/assess Billy Donovan's first season as coach? -- Matt A. The players like and...
NBA247Sports

NBA 'Noles: Career-high for Patrick Williams

A look at Saturday NBA results for former Florida State standouts:. Rookie forward Patrick Williams started for the Bulls and played 32:52 this evening. He scored a career-high 24 points. He was 9-for-14 (64.3%) from the floor, including 3-for-4 (75.0%) from deep. He was also 3-for-4 (75.0%) at the line. He added five rebounds, an assist and two steals. The Bulls are now 30-41 on the season.
NBAlibertyballers.com

‘Built to Lose’ Author Jake Fischer on Tanking, Sam Hinkie, and Uncovered Stories of the Process-Era Sixers

On Tuesday, I had the pleasure of speaking with Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. In addition to the notoriety he’s gained through his excellent reporting on various outlets for nearly a decade now, Jake is especially well known in these parts for being a once-and-forever Liberty Baller. The impetus for our conversation was the release of Jake’s first book: Built to Lose: How the NBA’s Tanking Era Changed the League Forever, which was released on May 5.
NBAbleachernation.com

Patrick Williams Finally Got Some Buckets (and Other Bulls Bullets)

Today is the day my *fully vaccinated body* attends its first sporting event in well over a year. Unfortunately, it’s not in Chicago, but I wasn’t going to turn down an opportunity to see a big-time matchup between the Nets and Bucks. The best part? I don’t really care who wins! I’m just excited to see some superstars in action (and celebrate my girlfriend’s birthday in style, of course).
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Observations: Williams steps up, but Hawks soar past Bulls

The Bulls fell 108-97 to the Atlanta Hawks on the road Saturday night, their fourth loss in five games. 1. After warming up and feeling unable to play, Nikola Vučević was a late scratch with right adductor tightness. That's his first absence since joining the Bulls, leading to Thad Young's insertion into the regular, Zach LaVine-less starting unit of Coby White, Garrett Temple, Patrick Williams and Daniel Theis.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

NBA 'Noles: Williams leads former 'Noles on the night; Spurs clinch play-in despite loss

A look at Thursday night NBA results for former Florida State standouts:. Forward Dwayne Bacon started for the Orlando Magic and played 19:32. He scored five points, going 2-for-9 (22.2%) from the field, including 0-for-1 (0%) from deep. He was 1-for-1 (100%) at the line. He also had a rebound, an assist, and a steal. He committed a pair of turnovers. Also for the Magic, forward Jonathan Isaac has missed the season due to a knee injury. The Magic fall to 21-49 on the season.
NBAfantasypros.com

FanDuel NBA DFS Strategy Advice: Monday (5/3)

Welcome to a Monday eight-game NBA DFS slate. I hope everyone had a great winning weekend, and here is to start the week off right. With May finally upon us, we have reached the month of the NBA playoffs. The DFS season may be coming to an end but don’t quit now, as this is a great time to bring in some winnings.
NBAChicago Sun-Times

Bulls coach Billy Donovan and his staff are praised despite record

Endorsements from the NBA’s elite are nice, but as Zach LaVine pointed out, talk is talk until the Bulls can live up to the hype. “You can’t take that as a sign that we’re there yet,’’ the Bulls guard said, when hearing some recent comments from two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant. “We still have to get the job done. I think we’re a better team and we’re going to continue to get better. Always having your peers’ respect is big, but you have to earn your respect as well.’’
NBAfantraxhq.com

Fantasy Basketball Weekend Streamers May 13-16

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. It’s the last time of the season to make some moves! Good luck to all owners still battling it out and playing this week! 16 teams still have three games remaining which is always a good place to start. I like to spruce it up a notch and target a four-game week baby! The Nuggets, Clippers, Grizzlies, Magic, 76ers, Kings, and Raptors all play Thursday/Friday. So, you can add a player from said team and then drop them for anyone on the Celtics, Nets, Hornets, Bulls, Pacers, Lakers, Heat, Bucks, Timberwolves, Knicks, Suns, or Spurs who all play Saturday/Sunday. It’s all about creativity baby. Now let’s scoop up these players who are primed to end the season strong.