newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Amazon's The Wheel Of Time Renewed For Season 2 After First Season Wraps Production

By Mat Elfring
Gamespot
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction on the first season of the upcoming TV series Wheel of Time has wrapped. And with this, Amazon Studios announced that Season 2 has been greenlit. Co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, The Wheel of Time is based on the best-selling novels by Robert Jordan. The series follows a world where magic exists, but only a few women have the ability to use it.

www.gamespot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafe Judkins
Person
Rosamund Pike
Person
Robert Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television#The Wheel Of Time#Series Production#Video Production#Television Production#Sony Television#Aes Sedai#Co Head Of Television#Amazon Studios Commitment#Fantasy Novels#Executive Producer#Books#Pictures#February#Diverse Characters#White Tower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
SONY
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon original series Absentia won’t be getting a fourth season

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting details about the anticipated fourth season of Absentia, the show’s lead star has some bad news: it has decided that season three, which was released last year, will mark the series finale. The news was confirmed by series star and executive producer Stanac Katic on social media late last week.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Bosch: Season Seven; Amazon Sets Final Season Premiere Date (Watch)

It’s nearly time to say goodbye to Bosch — the series, not the character. Amazon Prime Video has announced that the seventh and final season of the Bosch TV show will be released on Friday, June 25th. There are eight episodes. Though this show is ending, it’s been announced that...
TV Series1069morefm.com

ABC’s ‘Big Sky’ renewed for Season 2

ABC confirmed on Twitter that it has renewed the crime drama Big Sky for a second season. “There are more mysteries to solve out there under the #BigSky with Season 2!” the post reads. Big Sky premiered in November and is in the midst of its first season. ABC said the show was the fall’s number one new series in total viewers and among adults 18-49.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Netflix Canceled 'The Irregulars' After 1 Season & Fans Are NOT Pleased

When The Irregulars arrived on Netflix at the end of March 2021, it seemed to have everything going for it. Starring a gang of clever street urchins led by Thaddea Graham's Bea, this supernatural mystery series was a mashup of genre fun. From Agatha Christie-style house murders to a world-threatening irregularity, the next generation of Sherlocks, including a royal princeling, were here to solve it. But sadly, there won't be a repeat engagement. According to Deadline, Netflix canceled The Irregulars after Season 1, despite the series' popularity. Call it case closed.
TV SeriesDeadline

Theo James Exits ‘Sanditon’ After Surprise Two-Season Renewal

Theo James, who portrayed Sidney on PBS’ Sanditon, has announced he’s exiting the series following the UK period drama’s surprise two-season renewal. James revealed the news Friday on social media. “Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to,” he...
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 Finally Wraps Production

Netflix has announced that production on the upcoming fifth and final season of its global hit thriller crime drama Money Heist has officially been completed. The announcement comes with a brand new behind-the-scenes photo of the main cast, which you can check out below, featuring fan-favorite characters of Professor, Tokyo, Helsinki, Denver, Rio, Berlin, Stockholm, and Lisbon, who have all been featured since the first season. The Spanish-language series is scheduled to make its return later this year.
Businessprimetimer.com

Why is Amazon investing so much in IMDb TV original shows when it has Prime Video?

IMDb TV will offer free advertiser-based programming, but many think Amazon already has a free streaming service with Prime Video since it's included in the Amazon free two-day shipping subscription. "I think the best way to say it is, Amazon Studios is programming two services now," says IMDb TV co-head of programming Ryan Pirozzi. "A subscription service in Prime Video, and an ad-supported service in IMDb TV. And what that allows us to do is open up the aperture of people we reach. I like to talk about these two big groups of customers. We’re delighting Prime members who want more selection and are willing to watch ads to get it. And then we’re also delighting people that don’t want to be behind the paywall for one reason or another. I do think that these services should be complementary to one another. They will not feel the same." Fellow co-head of programming Lauren Anderson adds that just because IMDb TV is free doesn't mean they won't be going for premium shows. "So it’s funny, one of the things early on, when we were sort of going around and talking to creators and talking to the town about content, I actually spent time reminding people that shows like Mad Men and Atlanta and The Shield — all of those shows are shows that were launched inside of ad-supported networks and channels," she says. "So for us, being in an ad-supported environment does not at all change the ambition of what we’re trying to do. It doesn’t change the creativity of what we’re trying to do. It doesn’t change the talent we want to work with. So for us, no, I can say very, very directly, no. We embrace it. I come from network television. Those are some of the best shows that have been made. And those are the shows that audiences continue to love."
TV SeriesSFGate

Amazon Scraps 'The Banker's Wife' Series Due to COVID-19 Production Hurdles

According to sources close to the internationally-set show, it proved too difficult to shoot due to COVID-19 production delays and budget limitations. “The Banker’s Wife” was nearing the final stages of pre-production when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, and since then, has been stalled. However, there is hope among producers of setting the show up somewhere else down the road.
TV ShowsDeadline

‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’ & ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Renewed For Season 2 By ABC

ABC has picked up second seasons of its hit freshman game shows Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Supermarket Sweep. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Pat Sajak & Vanna White, ABC’s star-studded spin on the iconic game show, ranked as the No. 1 program in the Thursday 8 p.m. hour in Total Viewers during its nine-week run earlier this year. The show is executive produced by three-time Daytime Award winner and 17-time nominee Mike Richards. It’s produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. Wheel of Fortune is distributed by CBS Television Distribution.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Panic: Character Collages Released for Amazon’s New YA Drama Series

Amazon Prime Video has released new character collages and descriptions for Panic, a thrilling new one-hour YA drama series premiering on May 28. The show was written and created by Lauren Oliver, based on her New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. You can check out the character descriptions below along with the collages and official poster in the gallery!
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Is Goliath renewed for Season 4?

When we talk about any American legal drama, the first name that comes to mind is Goliath, presented by Amazon Studios, a very famous American drama running series in Amazon. The show was selected in a reliable series sequence of eight episodes on December 1, 2015. Amazon declared that the...
TV SeriesPopculture

Amazon Cancels Show Due to COVID-19

Amazon Studios pulled the plug on a show because of COVID-19 related issues before an episode was filmed. The Banker's Wife was set to be an eight-episode series based on the bestselling novel by Christina Alger. However, the project faced several hurdles in the past year, and it was ultimately decided that it would be too expensive to make under coronavirus protocols, sources told Deadline Wednesday.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

‘Sanditon’ Renewed for 2 Seasons After Fan Campaign

Airing on PBS, Sanditon was given the axe by the network after just one season but fans have been campaigning hard for the show to be renewed and PBS listened. Thanks to their hard work, Sanditon will get not one but two additional seasons! ITV has aquired the two new seasons with BritBox Original (UK) co-producing.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Watch the Emotional First Trailer for Amazon’s ‘Solos’ Now

The official trailer for Amazon Studios’ upcoming series Solos has arrived. Solos is a seven-part anthology series that explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. The show spans our present and future and illuminates that, even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience. Episodes will grapple with topics such as time travel, A.I. bots, solo trips to the farthest reaches of the universe, scheming smart homes, a mysterious waiting room, near-future fertility treatments and illegal memory transplants.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

Amazon Boss Justifies ‘Lord of the Rings’ $465 Million Budget: ‘Huge World-Building’ Required

Amazon Studios is making history with its upcoming “Lord of the Rings” television series, the first season of which will be the most expensive season of television ever produced with its massive $465 million budget. Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke recently participated in an executive roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter, where she was asked to justify the “Rings” series’ gargantuan price tag. Salke said the company is “pretty confident” the show will draw the required viewership to make the $465 million budget money worth spent.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘The Underground Railroad’ Limited Series on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Underground Railroad,” the new limited series from Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins, arrived on...