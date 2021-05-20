sir Was – “Spend A Lifetime”
It’s been a minute since we’ve checked in on sir Was, aka Swedish singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Joel Wästberg. But he’s got a new single out today on Memphis Industries, and it’s a good one. “Spend A Lifetime” situates Wästberg’s spectral falsetto atop a luxuriant slo-mo synth current, resulting in something between Tame Impala and Loney, Dear. It’s very pretty, extremely chill, and just melancholy enough to send you drifting off into your feelings. Listen below along with last year’s collaborations with Casper Clausen and Falle Nioke.www.stereogum.com