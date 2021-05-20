sir Was – “Spend A Lifetime”

Each week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. girl in red’s excellent debut album if i could make it go quiet is a collection of songs that seek to make the interior exterior, usually in the form of catchy indie pop anthems. Sonically, “Apartment 402” is something different, a sweeping piano ballad propelled by a four-on-the-floor kick that more simulates an anxious heart than a sweaty dancefloor. Marie Ulven’s range is further cemented by her bold lyrical depiction of a depression so overwhelming, an ostensible sanctuary becomes a tomb. — JD.