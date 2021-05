Geoff Neal explained why he will “probably” take some time away following his loss to Neil Magny, saying that “my body hasn’t been right.”. It wasn’t that long ago that Neal was someone who fans and analysts were pointing to as a potential future title contender at 170lbs, but he has really struggled in his last two fights, dropping decisions to Stephen Thompson and now Magny, who beat him on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 26. In addition to struggling inside the cage, Neal has also dealt with health issues outside of it. It has made the last year of his career extremely difficult from a personal point of view, and now from a professional point of view as well with the losses.