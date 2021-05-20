Lorraine Hansberry Residence is Recognized as National Historic Site

On May 19, 2021, a press release announced that the former residence of Black lesbian playwright and activist Lorraine Hansberry was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, underscoring her American arts and culture contributions. Hansberry’s former residence, which is located at 337 Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village, was first successfully nominated to the New York State Register of Historic Places by the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project in March 2021, in collaboration with the New York State Historic Preservation Office. The historic site was officially listed to the National Register on April 2021, according to details.