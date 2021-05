The new generation of consoles has had quite an exciting first few months since their release back in November 2020. PlayStation 5 is breaking sales records, tracking ahead of PlayStation 4 as Sony’s best console launch ever, despite the global hardware shortage. Microsoft’s gaming division seems to have a positive news story every week laying down some form of groundwork for the future, whether it has to do with Xbox Game Pass, the growth of xCloud, or more major acquisitions. And games like Demon’s Souls, The Medium, Returnal, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are just scratching the surface when it comes to what these new consoles are capable of.