VANCOUVER, B.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - Demand for cryptocurrency is on the rise, and now efforts both good and bad are being made for people to get their hands on digital money for their own. A new collaborative effort recently formed between Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is being rolled out to detect cryptocurrency mining malware on the equipment of those who aren't aware. But for those who are aware, and want to get their own cryptocurrency assets, gaining access to the mining process is quickly becoming easier, through even livestreaming platforms such as Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (OTCQB: HLLPF), or dedicated miners such as Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) or HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCQX: HVBTF) (TSXV: HIVE).