JJ is joined by Shaun Morash of CBS Radio for a bonus episode after the Rangers shockingly fired GM Jeff Gorton and president John Davidson. Why did it happen now, and how much did it have to do with the team’s statement following the Tom Wilson controversy? And where do the Rangers as a franchise go from here? Plus, we always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.