Laptops have always been a big part of our working life, in the past year they have become even more so. We used our laptops for the most part, at our desk, sometimes during meetings but rarely did they accompany us all through the day, all of this changed recently, our habits changed and adapted to a new normal. Today, we start the day in front of our laptop screen, we not only compute, compose, read, we use our laptops as a gateway, it’s our virtual office, its our conference room, its our way to social outings, its our new entertainment center, our children and our grandparents are in front of a screen today, more than ever before. Most of us today, spend more time staring at a laptop screen than anything else.