NFL

Lions reportedly offered Iowa State coach Matt Campbell $68.5 million

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 hours ago

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell wasn't the top coach on the team's wishlist this offseason. He might not have been the top Campbell, either.

According to a report from CBS Sports, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell was offered an eight-year, $68.5 million contract to leave Ames and take over the Lions.

The contract would have exceeded the seven-year, $62.5 million deal the Carolina Panthers gave Matt Rhule in 2020 to leave Baylor.

Matt Campbell has a 70-43 record in 10 seasons as coach at Toledo and Iowa State.

When Matt Campbell publicly announced his commitment to Iowa State on Jan. 9, Dan Campbell was interviewed the next day and hired within a week. His contract reportedly is worth around $3 million per season.

At his introductory press conference, Dan Campbell joked that he got the job because his agent convinced the team it was hiring the other Campbell.

"How I ended up here, one of things would be that I told my agent, Rick Smith, I said make sure that they think I'm Matt Campbell, so I think that's how this has really worked out great for me," Dan Campbell said. "So now that I'm in the seat, I am Dan Campbell. But I do know this, you can't go wrong with a Campbell."

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLMacomb Daily

Dan Campbell: 'We are through the roof' about Penei Sewell

The excitement level regarding drafting Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell was certainly shared openly among the Detroit Lions' front office. Following his selection, the Lions' draft room video featured general manager Brad Holmes excitedly hugging team president Rood Wood, almost knocking him over. Detroit's new general manager also excitedly hugged...
NFL247Sports

Ex-Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike delivers profane, emphatic message after being drafted by Lions

The moment that former Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike had been waiting for finally came on Friday night, as the ex-Huskies standout was taken by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft at No. 41 overall. And when Onwuzurike spoke with reporters after his selection, it made for one of the more blunt post-draft press conferences in recent history, as the ex-Washington star didn't hold back one bit when assessing how he treats his opponents.
NFLYardbarker

Dan Campbell on Penei Sewell: 'He Plays Dirty, He's Nasty'

The Detroit Lions front office and coaching staff are working together to ensure the roster is comprised of 'gritty' football players who are passionate about playing football. Speaking to the MMQB's Albert Breer last week, both general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell revealed details regarding what type...
NFLThe Oakland Press

Dan Campbell 'shocked' Ifeatu Melifonwu was available in third round

Ifeatu Melifonwu could end up being the steal of the Lions' 2021 draft class. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defensive back was projected by many draft pundits to go in the second round, and fell to Detroit at No. 101 overall, the 38th pick in the third round. The Syracuse product finished...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lions' Dan Campbell not concerned Penei Sewell out for rookie minicamp

May 16—ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions wrapped their three-day rookie minicamp on Sunday without their first-round pick, Penei Sewell, who announced he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus earlier in the week. However disappointing it may have been to miss out on an early close-up look at the...
NFLDetroit News

GM Brad Holmes expects Penei Sewell to have major impact on Lions

When it came to the No. 7 pick, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes had his eye on three prospects. And even though he declined to name the other two — although it's a safe bet LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was in the group based on reports the Lions explored trading up to land him — Holmes was thrilled Penei Sewell, one of those three talents, slipped to the Lions.
Iowa Statebeaconjournal.com

'Grounded in the values': Matt Campbell stays true to himself, wins with Iowa State football

Jamie Pollard admits that he felt like he knew Matt Campbell long before he actually met him. "I kidded Matt, because I felt like I'd stalked him," the Iowa State Athletics Director said of his football coach. "There's so much video. I watched press conferences from when he won, when he lost, offseason, preseason, just so I could see his different mannerisms in different situations. So when I actually met him for the first time, I felt like I already had met him."
Abington, MAEnterprise

H.S. TRACK: Third year's the charm for Abington girls

The third time was the charm for the Abington High girls track and field team during the Fall 2 season. In just the program’s third season, the Green Wave won the South Shore League Tobin Division title. Those weren’t the only accolades for the team. Maria Wood was the SSL’s Winter Track Female Athlete of the Year, and Matt Campbell was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Notes: Dan Campbell breaks down the Detroit Lions’ 2021 draft class

We’ve heard plenty from Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes on the team’s 2021 NFL Draft class, but what does the head coach think of the picks, and how does he plan on using them? We’ve heard Dan Campbell preach cooperation between the front office and the coaching staff, so is that what happened over the weekend?
NFLUSA Today

Dan Campbell on Penei Sewell: 'He's somebody you can build a team around'

First-round picks are supposed to be foundational pieces to building an NFL roster. The Detroit Lions believe they landed a great one in offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Lions rookie head coach Dan Campbell was fired up, as only he can be, to land Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick. In a post-round interview with WJBK-FOX 2 via Zoom, Campbell gushed about the Oregon tackle’s potential.
NFLprosportsextra.com

Dan Campbell Says He Would Give Up His Arm For A Super Bowl

The new Lions head coach went on Pardon My Take today. Campbell had a great interview with the Pardon My Take crew and discussed what we would do for a Super Bowl in Detroit. Campbell said he would give up an arm for a ring in Detroit. Have to love hearing your coach say he would do anything for a Super Bowl, including giving up an arm. This comes as no surprise if anyone knows what Campbell is like. Since he came to Detroit, this is a guy who has shown nothing but passion since the opening press conference. Campbell discussed his opening press conference on Pardon My Take, overall it’s a great interview and just makes you like Campbell even more.
NFLMLive.com

The Lions’ draft approach isn’t sexy, but it makes a lot of sense

ALLEN PARK -- How unusual has the Detroit Lions’ draft effort been so far?. Consider this: They used a top-seven pick on an offensive lineman for just the second time in their history, in this case Penei Sewell. Fair enough. He was the top offensive lineman in the country, and most folks can understand why the Lions would take him even if they had bigger needs to fill.