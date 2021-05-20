People are bidding millions for the first ride on Blue Origin’s suborbital crew capsule

Rocket Lab successfully launched its Electron rocket from the shores of New Zealand on May 15 at 11:11 UTC, but unfortunately suffered an unexpected anomaly during staging. Affectionately dubbed “Running Out of Toes,” the Electron rocket assigned to fly the 20th mission of the type lifted to the skies from Launch Complex-1 at the company’s launch site in New Zealand. After pushing the rocket into stage separation, the first stage made its way back to earth via parachute before splashing down into the Pacific Ocean. It was then recovered by what Rocket Lab refers to as ‘ORCA’, or Ocean Recovery and Capture Apparatus.