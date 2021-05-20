newsbreak-logo
Income Tax

Trump's Expansion of 529 Savings Plans Is One Pricey Idea

By Thomas Toch, Brooke LePage
Washington Monthly
Washington Monthly
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

When Betsy DeVos’s term as education secretary ended in January, so did her crusade to expand federal funding for private school choice. She failed to achieve that goal but a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 has quietly produced hundreds of millions of dollars in tax subsidies for private school tuition, according to data we’ve researched and collected for the first time. Devos claimed that the “biggest winners” of her failed private school scholarship plan would be “America’s forgotten children, who will finally have choices previously available only for the rich.” The 2017 measure, though, has primarily helped wealthier families pay for private and parochial schools.

Washington Monthly

Washington Monthly

Washington, DC
The Washington Monthly was founded in 1969 on the notion that a handful of plucky young writers and editors, armed with an honest desire to make government work and a willingness to ask uncomfortable questions, could tell the story of what really matters in Washington better than a roomful of Beltway insiders at a Georgetown dinner party.

