Trump’s Expansion of 529 Savings Plans Is One Pricey Idea
When Betsy DeVos’s term as education secretary ended in January, so did her crusade to expand federal funding for private school choice. She failed to achieve that goal but a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 has quietly produced hundreds of millions of dollars in tax subsidies for private school tuition, according to data we’ve researched and collected for the first time. Devos claimed that the “biggest winners” of her failed private school scholarship plan would be “America’s forgotten children, who will finally have choices previously available only for the rich.” The 2017 measure, though, has primarily helped wealthier families pay for private and parochial schools.washingtonmonthly.com