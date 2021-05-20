Trump’s Expansion of 529 Savings Plans Is One Pricey Idea

The backlash against tech companies has revived interest in antitrust. Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Apple squirm under fresh scrutiny. Two weeks ago, the Senate probed whether Apple and Google use the iPhone and Android app stores to squash apps that could compete with their products. In late March, President Biden nominated Lina Kahn, a progressive antitrust scholar, for an open seat on the Federal Trade Commission. Weeks earlier, he tapped Tim Wu, a high-profile critic of Big Tech and a law professor at Columbia University, for the National Economic Council. (Trustbusters so inclined can buy a mug celebrating the nominations.) Bills to combat corporate consolidation are percolating in the House and the Senate. The Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission, and dozens of state attorney generals are bringing antitrust lawsuits against the largest tech companies.