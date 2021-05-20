What is a solidarity economy — and can it save us from capitalism?

Among the many, many lessons of this past pandemic year has been this seemingly obvious truth: The government, when it has the will and desire, can alleviate a significant portion of people's hardships and suffering simply by giving them money. It's a straightforward idea, predicated on the belief that the government has some level of responsibility toward — and a vested interest in — the public's wellbeing. The thinking goes that by simply regularly cutting people a check, much like what came via pandemic stimulus checks, people would be able to reliably afford basic needs like food, shelter, and medical care. This policy, known more generally as universal basic income, or UBI, would create a space for the sort of upward mobility and expanded, educated workforce that the financial constraints of housing and groceries often prevent.