We need public and affordable workspaces

2020 was the year of change, and now 2021 is the year of the worker. Anyone living on planet Earth could tell you that the past year has been a whirlwind of change, especially when we turn our attention to the workforce. From swapping an office for the kitchen table to balancing work and life in closer quarters than ever, professionals everywhere were forced to adapt to an entirely new way of working. This was a complete 180 from the “same old, same old” companies have been doing for decades.