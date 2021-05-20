newsbreak-logo
We need public and affordable workspaces

The Guardian
Cover picture for the articleI agree with your editorial (The Guardian view on working from home: a new social divide, 18 May), but you do not explore the alternative. Someone might be managing international conferences from a laptop in their kitchen, while their partner works downstairs. Two jobs for multinationals run from a small house with two children at home in lockdown – and a dog. Since Covid, this is a familiar situation in thousands of families. A normal working day of at least eight hours is spent in an unhealthy way of working and living.

