FootJoy’s Southern Living apparel collection expertly remixes seersucker for golf

The brand Ralph Lauren is one that requires absolutely no introduction because the American, multi-billion dollar enterprise has been innovating for more than half a century. What you might not know is that the man himself Ralph Lauren is a huge fan of America’s pastime and, despite the fact he’s no longer the CEO of the brand that bears his name, they’re still collaborating with the MLB for a new, multi-collection of team gear. The first Ralph Lauren x Major League Baseball capsule collection of limited-edition team gear includes hats, polos, and jackets that represent some of the founder’s favorite teams and their equally loved rivals. That ultimately means you have the option for Ralph Lauren branded gear for his New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and St. Louis Cardinals in the first collection of gear that–while still being applicable to any fan of the big rivalries in baseball–is most definitely a passion project for Ralph Lauren himself.