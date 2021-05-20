I've Really Missed People, but Has COVID Made Us Socially Awkward?

For more than a year, many of us have felt alone, together. And no matter if our professions kept us home or on the front lines of the pandemic, I think we've all dealt with losing the daily rhythms, freedoms, and lifestyles that collectively defined us. Early in the pandemic, therapists reported an urgent rush of mental health crises in the midst of such swift change, isolation, and grief. We found ourselves craving lighthearted office banter, harmless gossip over fizzy cocktails, and first-date butterflies more than ever. Perhaps we didn't realize how much we valued a friendly smile in an elevator or the sound of a barista shouting our latte order from across a noisy cafe.