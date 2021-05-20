Featherstone Blooms Again With Art of Flower Exhibit
Irises to orchids, daisies to hollyhocks and poppies to hydrangeas, a thousand flowers are blooming in the spring group show at Featherstone Center for the Arts in Oak Bluffs. Still Fresh: The Art of Flowers features work that celebrates the floral, created by more than 100 Martha’s Vineyard artists in a panorama of media. The overall effect is one of joyful abundance, a superbloom response to the waning pandemic and a throwing-open of the garden gates to summer.vineyardgazette.com