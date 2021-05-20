newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

These Are Ali Khan's Favorite BBQ Sauces

By Cristine Struble
mashed.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile food television fans know Ali Khan from Food Network and Cooking Channel, per his network biography, the food personality has unique opinions on his favorite BBQ sauces. Although cooks might think only of traditional American styles of barbecue sauces, like Kansas, Carolina, or even Texas, those sauces are just skimming the surface of the jar (via Taste of Home). Barbecue sauce isn't limited to just those specific categories. For Khan, his preferences take a different flavor twist. His two top picks are chimichurri and salsa. As he shared on Twitter, Khan said that he is pondering "making salsa my official bbq sauce."

www.mashed.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbq Sauce#Garlic Sauce#Barbecue Sauce#Food Drink#Chili Sauce#Spicy Food#Red Sauce#American#Argentinean#Marthastewart Com#Taste Of Home#Association For Dressings#Bbq Sauce#Grilled Food#Dishes#Spices#Flavor#Steaks#Salsa#Must Have Condiment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipeseatwell101.com

3 Favorite Egg Salad Recipes You Should Try This Week

Egg Salad Recipes: 3 Favorite Egg Salad Recipes You Should Try This Week. 3 Favorite Egg Salad Recipes You Should Try This Week. This chickpea quinoa salad meal prep is full of good-for-you ingredients, and so easy to prepare!. Cooking time: 10 minView recipe >>. 2 of 3 eatwell101.com. 3...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Sour Dessert Fans Will Love This Easy Pie Recipe

Fans of Sour Patch Kids and Sour Warheads, look no further: If you want a dessert that has all the punch of your favorite sweets with a luscious, creamy texture, this sour orange pie is the recipe for you. "This is REALLY sour!" says recipe developer and registered dietitian Kristen...
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Ali Khan Had A Hilarious Response To The Premier Of Chopped: 420

TV presenter and YouTube personality Ali Khan is known for being fun-loving and relatable. He's also very active on social media and always up for a laugh. As per his website, Khan loves experimenting with absolutely everything possible in the world of food television and comedy, and this has led him to host Food Network's "Spring Baking Championship" and appear as a judge on the popular shows, "Chopped" and "Chopped Junior."
Food & DrinksThe Daily South

Sweet Mustard Barbecue Sauce

Barbecue is one of the things the South does best, but the style of barbecue you'll find down here varies from region to region. With different sauces, methods of cooking, and signature sides, you'll never be short of delicious barbecue joints and styles try whenever you travel around the South.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Simple Pulled Chicken Recipe Gives You A World Of Tasty Options

We're not lying when we say this scrumptious pulled chicken recipe is one of the easiest that you will ever make. To be honest, it may very well be the tastiest, too. Chicken is such a versatile meat that pairs well with almost everything, from rice, to pasta, to roasted veggies, to polenta ... and beyond. You can serve it solo, make tacos or even a fresh chicken salad out of it.
Food & Drinksthemanual.com

Best BBQ Sauces for When You’re Not Making Your Own

The weather is getting warmer, and that can only mean one thing: BBQs! Spring and summer weekends will bring BBQ parties, camping trips, or just regular nightly meals with food cooked outside. What you put on your grilled meat to enhance the flavors is sometimes a tough decision. Strolling down the grocery store aisle becomes a bit overwhelming because of the BBQ sauce options. No matter what you decide to barbecue, you can’t go wrong with any sauce.
Recipesamazingribs.com

Baste BBQ Meats Like The Pros With This Classic Mop Sauce

If you’ve ever had the opportunity to peek at the pits aNamed for the fact that it is literally applied to meat with a mop, this once top secret mop sauce was a favorite of Texas BBQ legend Walter Jetton.t an old school Texas BBQ joint then you have most likely encountered massive amounts of meat being brushed with a top secret liquid at various points during the smoking process. Unlike thick BBQ sauce, this basting solution is thin and watery and is usually applied with a mop (hence the name).
New York City, NYTrendHunter.com

Tea-Infused BBQ Sauces

Twisted Tea, the beloved refreshing hard tea brand, recently partnered with the BBQ masters at Mighty Quinn’s in New York City, the iconic old-school BBQ joint, to launch the first-ever Twisted Tea-infused BBQ sauce. Described as "robust, savory, and sweet sauce with a slight tang," the new sauce is perfect...
Bon Appétit

38 Grilled Steak Recipes Perfect for a Summer Cookout

Some like it saucy. Some like it skewered. But no matter who you’re firing up the charcoal for, these grilled steak recipes have got you covered through the end of the summer season. Steak traditionalists, look no further—you can’t go wrong serving up plates of this classic Skirt Steak with B.A.1. Sauce (our own riff on the bottled stuff). If you’re in search of a crowd-pleasing cut to wow your cookout crew, can we recommend a BBQ steak recipe so perfect for a group gathering that we named it Party Steak? But there’s more to it than just serving up a hunk of beef. Try it paired with blistered beans and tomatoes or mixed in with greens for a balanced steak salad. Oh, and pro tip: Before mealtime hits, make sure to freshen up on your grill skills with our step-by-step photo guide to grilling steak. Fire it up, friends, and make one of these grilled steak recipes tonight!
Recipeskeytomylime.com

How To Make Raising Cane’s Sauce

This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. See my disclosure policy for details. Have you ever wondered what makes Raising Cane’s sauce so good? I found the perfect mixture of ingredients to make it at home, and it is seriously the BEST! Perfect as a chicken dipping sauce or to dip your crinkle-cut fries into.
Austin, TXPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Vegetable Ali Khan Enjoys On Pizza

Let's cut right to the chase: pizza is one of the greatest foods out there. Delivery, homemade, or Digiorno, Chicago-style deep-dish or thin and chewy from the streets of New York, you simply can't go wrong with a slice or two for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Even in its most basic form of just crust, sauce, and a heaping pile of ooey, gooey cheese, the dish is sure to satisfy any time the pangs of hunger start calling. However, the addition of a few toppings certainly helps take your 'za to the next level.
Food & Drinksthechalkboardmag.com

Here's Why We Made (Ridiculously Good) Pizza with the Chefs at Tartine

We’ve been on a lot of Zoom calls this year — none better than our hour with two of Tartine’s top chefs for a masterclass in pizza-making. It doesn’t take a genius to understand why pizza delivery sales skyrocketed over the past year and, in that time, we definitely ordered our fair share. However, with the health of our household in mind, we only ordered from a short list of L.A. restaurants who make their own sourdough pizza crust — Tartine included.
Food & Drinkscopykat.com

Whataburger Creamy Pepper Sauce

Whataburger Creamy Pepper Sauce is a great burger topping, sandwich spread, or dipping sauce. Chipotle peppers in adobo gives it the right amount of flavor and spicy kick. This tasty sauce is low carb and keto friendly. Whataburger is a popular burger chain across the southern half of the United...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Food & DrinksThrillist

Tabasco Is Launching an Entire Line of BBQ Sauces

Just in time for a spicy twist on your summer grilling this year. If we're being honest, the absolute best part of the meal is whatever condiment you're using—be it ketchup, aioli, or a little hot sauce if you're feeling spicy. And while, personally, I'm a fan of the last option, Tabasco is whipping up an entire line of BBQ sauces that just might lure me to the tangy side.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

People Are Now Making Spicy Taco Pickles—Here’s the Recipe

Hacks for making flavored pickles are circulating around TikTok like crazy, and people are taking the classic dill flavor to new levels by adding their own seasonings. You can make Kool-Aid pickles that are fruity and tangy—or savory ranch-flavored pickles. @ashlenfire_phoenix#tacopickles #tiktoktends #pickles #foodie #food #fyp #foryou #foryoupage♬ original sound...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Aldi's Food Favorites for a Backyard BBQ Bash

Spring has sprung and summer is on the way! That means food, family, and fun in the backyard chillin' and grillin'. Jasmine Brett Stringer with Aldi joins LO to dish out her entertainment tips. There are 11 stores in the OKC area. Use the store locator tool on aldi.us to...