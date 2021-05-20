These Are Ali Khan's Favorite BBQ Sauces

Some like it saucy. Some like it skewered. But no matter who you’re firing up the charcoal for, these grilled steak recipes have got you covered through the end of the summer season. Steak traditionalists, look no further—you can’t go wrong serving up plates of this classic Skirt Steak with B.A.1. Sauce (our own riff on the bottled stuff). If you’re in search of a crowd-pleasing cut to wow your cookout crew, can we recommend a BBQ steak recipe so perfect for a group gathering that we named it Party Steak? But there’s more to it than just serving up a hunk of beef. Try it paired with blistered beans and tomatoes or mixed in with greens for a balanced steak salad. Oh, and pro tip: Before mealtime hits, make sure to freshen up on your grill skills with our step-by-step photo guide to grilling steak. Fire it up, friends, and make one of these grilled steak recipes tonight!