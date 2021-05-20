newsbreak-logo
Cher Has Blessed a Proper Biopic Project

wmagazine.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be Cher’s 75th birthday, but she’s giving us a present instead. The hyper-talented legendary singer/actress/fashion icon/rescuer of a lonely elephant announced that a biopic of her life is in the works, and the announcement came a rather Cher way: an all-caps tweet that included emojis. “Ok Universal is...

CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis dies aged 89

Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis has died aged 89, her family has announced. The Hollywood star - who won an Academy Award for her role 1987 romantic comedy Moonstruck - was "at peace" after suffering ill health, her brother wrote in a statement. "After many months of failing health she is...
CelebritiesVulture

Cher Swears She’s Only Into Christopher Meloni As an Actor

While most of us have been paying more attention to … other aspects … of Christopher Meloni’s return to the Law & Order universe, Cher insists she’s only here for Meloni’s acting. Appearing on The Late Late Show to promote her documentary Cher & the Loneliest Elephant, Cher addressed her recent tweet about the Organized Crime star. “CHRISTOPHER MELONI / IS EXCELLENT, / CHARISMATIC ACTOR,” she wrote on April 12 (line breaks added to preserve her poetry). “I’d seen his new show, and I do, I like that show,” she told James Corden. “I think that it’s an excellent show. And underrated. And the acting is really good. And I thought that he added something to the show … that kind of left. So when I saw him in the show, I thought, Well, good on you, and you’re good, and I’m glad you’re back doing the show.” Not, she insisted to Corden, because she’s into Meloni. “Just because someone is an excellent actor doesn’t mean you wanna jump on their bones and roll ’em around in the carpet,” Cher added. Someone tell everyone else on Twitter.
Celebritiesmoviesinfocus.com

The Great Jack Nicholson

The great Jack Nicholson turned 84 years old on 2021. Nicholson’s Hollywood career has been anything but conventional. As an actor he has played the game his own way, choosing a selection of roles, which on paper appear to be oddball decisions – but nearly always turn into box office and awards gold. That’s why he’s one of the greatest movie stars of all-time.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Joan Collins appeared on Star Trek because of her children

Every Star Trek fan, even if they haven’t watched Star Trek: The Original Series, is familiar with “The City on the Edge of Forever.” They might not have seen it, but they know about it. It is consistently ranked as the best episode from the Original Series, and it won a Hugo Award in 1968 for the Best Dramatic Presentation. It took almost 25 years before another Star Trek episode , “The Inner Light,” would win this award in 1992.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Cher Shares Her Bizarre Top Tips For Dating

Cher recently shared her top tips for dating and how she entices men. While many know Cher for her relationship and marriage to Sonny Bono, she had relationships with other high-profile men after they divorced, including Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Richie Sambora. She even once crossed paths with the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, but backed out due to nerves. Don’t blame her there.
MoviesDaily Iberian

David Oyelowo was inspired by Steven Spielberg on The Water Man

David Oyelowo was inspired by Steven Spielberg as he made his directorial debut on 'The Water Man'. The 45-year-old actor both directs and stars in the drama flick and explained how he hoped to recreate Spielberg flicks such as 'The Goonies' as they sparked conversation in his family and "didn't speak down" to audiences.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

How 'Bridesmaids' Unlocked The Fearless Comedy of Melissa McCarthy

Acting is an art form, and behind every iconic character is an artist expressing themselves. Welcome to The Great Performances, a bi-weekly column exploring the art behind some of cinema’s best roles. In this entry, we examine Melissa McCarthy’s Oscar-nominated performance in Bridesmaids. Just like how the Academy Awards routinely...
TV & VideosDelaware County Daily Times

Ewan McGregor Is Fashion Giant ‘Halston’ in a First Look at Netflix’s Ryan Murphy Drama (VIDEO)

Ryan Murphy is shifting his sights from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest‘s Nurse Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson) to a fashion icon in his latest Netflix series Halston. The Politician and Ratched creative is putting a spotlight on the legendary designer Halston with the help of Ewan McGregor who portrays the fashion giant. In a newly-released trailer for the series debuting Friday, May 14, Halston lets his vision come to life in the form of bold fabrics, cuts, and styles.
MoviesEW.com

Baz Luhrmann recalls 'beautiful' chemistry between Nicole Kidman and Heath Ledger during 'Moulin Rouge' audition

20 years ago, Moulin Rouge burst onto the big screen in a dazzling array of sweeping songs and colorful costumes, bringing us a timeless love story. Director Baz Luhrmann is now looking back at the Academy Award-nominated production that changed the landscape of movie musicals when it premiered in 2001, and remembering a 'beautiful' audition between Nicole Kidman (Satine) and the late Heath Ledger, who almost secured the role of Christian.
MoviesSidney Herald

Paul Feig: Melissa McCarthy was a last minute Bridemaids casting

Melissa McCarthy was cast in 'Bridesmaids' at the last minute, director Paul Feig has revealed. The 58-year-old filmmaker helmed the 2011 comedy flick and explained how Melissa boarded the movie as Megan Price "very late in the game". Paul said: "We saw Melissa very late in the game. Every funny...
Moviestalkhouse.com

A Few of Cody Crump’s Favorite Movie Stars

I like movies. I also like movie stars. From the moment I was born into this weird world, I have sought refuge in the world of cinema. Not that I have any tangible memories of it, but being born in 1989, my mushy little brain must have been moulded like playdough while watching Look Who’s Talking and Batman. I recently released a song about some of my favorite movie stars, called “Movie Stars” — it may surprise you that some of the actors on this list are not in my smash-hit song at all, and that is OK. You see, there is a buttload of really good actors out there, some I like and some not so much.