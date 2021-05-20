newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

George W. Bush Paints Portraits of Immigrants to “Change the Tone” of Immigration Debate

By Lauren Pineda
Rare
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all the ongoing issues in our nation regarding immigration policy, former President George W. Bush was called on by a friend to use his voice and platform to speak on the debate. His response was an offer of his paintings, which- fun fact about the former politician, is one of his passions. According to Fox News, he had painted 43 migrants and their stories to “change the tone” surrounding immigration, shifting the focus on its “beauty.”

rare.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Reform#Immigration Policy#Trump Politics#President Bush#Republican Politics#Fox News#American#The Bush Institute#North Korean#Nigerian#Latin#Portraits#Immigrants#Debate#Oil Paintings#Speeches#Art#Conversation#Voice#Courage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Voters have seen past presidents as illegitimate. This time is different.

Twenty-plus years later, it’s hard to appreciate just how close the 2000 presidential election was. The Democratic candidate, Al Gore, beat Republican George W. Bush nationally by about a half-million votes of 105 million cast. But the results came down to the electoral college and, specifically, to what was eventually determined to be a 537-vote margin in Florida. Gore conceded after the Supreme Court curtailed his legal efforts to count more ballots in Florida, but many Democrats continued to view Bush as an accidental, if not illegitimate, president.
U.S. PoliticsSlate

Why So Many Liberals Supported Invading Iraq

This article is adapted from “Fighting Words,” the fourth episode of Slow Burn’s new season. When the George W. Bush administration made the case for war with Iraq, neoconservatives like Paul Wolfowitz provided the intellectual justification. They appealed to conservative ideas of patriotism and militarism. It’s not surprising that Republicans lined up behind that kind of thinking. But it’s less obvious why large segments of the American center-left also supported the invasion.
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest sign of Donald Trump's hold on the GOP

(CNN) — A vast majority of Republicans are still all in on former President Donald Trump -- and a new CBS/YouGov poll reveals just how deep the obsession within the party goes. For starters, polling showed GOPers want the Republican Party's policies to be modeled off Trump, not vice versa.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Roadmap for Urgent Change in Immigration Detention | Opinion

More than 100 days into his term, President Joe Biden has yet to take significant steps to change course on immigration detention. With Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) still holding over 16,000 immigrants and asylum seekers, he needs to end the suffering flowing from this system. He should act now to make liberty—not arbitrary detention—the default approach and dismantle the U.S. system of mass detention of immigrants in abusive conditions.
PoliticsSlate

Fighting Words

In the year leading up the invasion, George W. Bush sketched his justification for the war: good vs. evil, us vs. them. The president wasn’t interested in fleshing out the details beyond that, but lots of other people were. How did intellectuals, on both the right and left, help bolster...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

George P. Bush backs GOP dumping Cheney

George P. Bush, the son of former Republican Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, backed House Republicans for dropping Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from their leadership team, arguing that she was pushing a personal vendetta against former President Donald Trump . “Republicans deserve leadership that represents the views of their constituents, not...
Congress & CourtsSFGate

Capitol siege, immigration issues mark congressional debate

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican congressional candidate Mark Moores went on the attack against a Democratic opponent in a final pair of network television debates ahead of the June 1 election to fill an open seat based in the Albuquerque area. Moores, a state senator, on Monday denounced a...
Immigrationbushcenter.org

Bush Institute and 20+ Organizations Issue Call For Immigration Reform

The undersigned bipartisan group of organizations stand united as strong advocates for immigration reform and addressing longstanding issues at the border. The below letter, released to Congressional leadership, underscores the need for a long-overdue modernization of our immigration system. We look forward to working with policymakers on this important and urgent issue.
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: Trump’s place in history? He is the supreme American demagogue

Donald Trump’s tear across the democratic and constitutional landscape of America is not over. The latest collateral damage of his lies and attacks is the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position as House Republican conference chair. The Republican caucus threw her out because she dares to speak the truth about Trump’s lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
U.S. PoliticsAntelope Valley Press

What the GOP really means when it calls someone ‘woke’

The Republican Party has decided to make “woke” its public enemy No. 1, weaponizing the word against its political opponents. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called out “woke companies” for turning against GOP voting reforms in Georgia and elsewhere. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called out the “woke mob” for...