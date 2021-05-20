George W. Bush Paints Portraits of Immigrants to “Change the Tone” of Immigration Debate
With all the ongoing issues in our nation regarding immigration policy, former President George W. Bush was called on by a friend to use his voice and platform to speak on the debate. His response was an offer of his paintings, which- fun fact about the former politician, is one of his passions. According to Fox News, he had painted 43 migrants and their stories to “change the tone” surrounding immigration, shifting the focus on its “beauty.”rare.us