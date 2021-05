WORLAND - Qualifiers have been hard to come by this season, not just for Worland but every track and field team. But in Lovell on April 24, Warrior Christian Peterson became the second Warrior to qualify for the 3A State meet in Casper on May 20-22. Peterson threw a 135-1 in the discus and took fifth, punching his ticket for state. While Peterson was the only qualifier on the day for Worland, several athletes are incredibly close to joining Peterson, Cole Harman and Manaia Peterson on Worland's qualifying lists.