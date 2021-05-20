Beauty Merges With Tech With These Six At-Home Devices For Your Skin

Researchers from London’s Global University documented smartphone use in older adults around the world, from Ireland to Italy, over the course of a year. They found that rather than using their phones as a way to kill time, people treat their smartphones like their home, a place where they live. Lead study author Professor Daniel Miller says smartphone use is leading to “death of proximity,” or an end in face-to-face interaction among all age groups. He adds, “We are learning to live with the jeopardy that even when we are physically together, we can be socially, emotionally or professionally alone.” The experts believe this is due to messaging apps allowing families and friends to stay in touch from a distance. Miller adds, “The smartphone is perhaps the first object to challenge the house itself in terms of the amount of time we dwell in it while awake. We have become human snails carrying our home in our pockets.” (Daily Mail)