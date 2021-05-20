newsbreak-logo
Beauty Merges With Tech With These Six At-Home Devices For Your Skin

By Meggen Taylor
Forbes
Forbes
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

With rapid advances in beauty technology, aging gracefully without paying money for specialized treatments has never been easier. Here, I’ve rounded up six innovative beauty devices that deliver professional results in the comfort of your own home. OPTE. If you are looking for a way to both cover and treat...

