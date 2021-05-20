newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Lil Nas X Talks UGG Pride Campaign and New Song, “Sun Goes Down”

By Stitc h
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

When Lil Nas X released his chart-topping March hit “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” he penned a letter to his younger self. “I know we promised to never come out publicly,” he wrote on Instagram. “I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”

www.teenvogue.com
Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Hari Nef
Person
Nas
Person
Nas X
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ugg#Music Video#Video Music#New Music#Live Music#World Music#Montero#Pacific Pride Foundation#Fluff You Cali Collage#Disco Stripes#Ugg Com#Glaad#Lgbtqia#Gallup#Covid#Phineas Ferb#Song#Pride Rainbow#Amazing Things#Proud Prom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Lil Nas X Readies New Music Video Starring His Dad

Lil Nas X is SNL-bound and confirmed that he’ll be bringing new music with him. And the wheels are already spinning for the track’s visual – which will serve as the follow-up to chart-topper ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name).’. Full story below…. Buzz about fresh material was first ignited...
MinoritiesBillboard

Lil Nas X on Finding Success as a Queer Artist: 'It Feels Good to Prove People Wrong'

After the success of "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X's detractors labeled the rapper a one-hit wonder. Now, in a new interview, Nas is having the last laugh. Appearing on the cover of Entertainment Weekly's 2021 Pride issue, Lil Nas X spoke with Ira Madison III about the success of (and significant backlash to) his latest single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)." The 22-year-old rapper, who recently earned his second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Montero," said that the single's success felt like a refutation of those who didn't believe in him.
Musicenergy941.com

Lil Nas X Admits He Was Jealous Of Billie Eilish

During an interview with GQ Lil Nas X admitted that he was jealous of Billie Eilish after her Record Of The Year win at the Grammys. Nas X told the publication that he couldn’t understand how he lost to Eilish after having the “biggest song of the year.”. “I put...
MusicPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Lil Nas X is here to prove you wrong

In two hours, Lil Nas X will be the happiest he's ever been. He'll shake a bottle of Veuve Clicquot before popping it. He'll shout, "They said we would not do it! We did it again!" He'll fire off a dozen celebratory tweets. But right now, the Georgia rapper — who's huddled with his team at a downtown Los Angeles photo studio one April morning, awaiting Billboard's latest Hot 100 announcement — is a ball of nerves. That's to be expected considering the week he's had, weathering the response to "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," his lustful, unabashed new single about a same-sex relationship, and the accompanying music video that climaxes with the star sliding down a stripper pole to Hell to give Satan a lap dance. He further enraged religious groups days later by releasing 666 pairs of customized Nikes, which contained a drop of human blood in the soles, a pentagram hanging from the laces, and a Bible passage on the sides (Nike had nothing to do with the shoes but sued and settled a lawsuit with the company that did).
MusicHollywood Life

Beyoncé Makes Surprise Cameo On Jay-Z’s New Song With Nas — Listen

Ex-rivals Jay-Z and Nas collaborating on the same track wasn’t the only surprise that DJ Khaled’s new song, ‘SORRY NOT SORRY,’ brought. If you listen closely, Beyoncé is also on the track!. Hey to you too, Beyoncé! Her husband Jay-Z, 51, made a surprise move by linking up with his...
Musictheurbantwist.com

Lil Nas X Recalls ‘Crying Like A Crazy Person’ After ‘Holiday’ Didn’t Turn Out To Be The Hit He Expected

Lil Nas X has achieved near-unprecedented success in his brief career in the music industry, but that doesn’t mean the young rapper is without doubt or disappointment. Nas recalled a low point in a recent cover story with British GQ after his single “Holiday” didn’t perform as well as he had hoped. Nas told GQ that he was so distraught that he booked a hotel room just to process his grief, even crying about his feelings.
MusicEsquire

Chris Rock's Kids Convinced Him to Be in Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Video

Chris Rock wants to be a Cool Dad. Sure, he's a comedy legend, he's a Saturday Night Live alum, he's had a whole sitcom based on his life, he's hosted the Oscars multiple times, and his films have made billions of dollars at the box office. But what's cool to a teenager in 2021 is a whole different ballgame. Rock knows this—so when faced with a career decision these days, he turns to the ultimate barometers of cool: his kids.
Celebritiesthesource.com

DJ Khaled And Hit-Boy Campaign For Nas And Jay-Z Joint Album

DJ Khaled and Hit-Boy are up to something. Following their collaborative chemistry on DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry,” many fans begin to ponder about a potential collaboration project between the Jay-Z and Nas. At this point in their lives and careers, the two legendary rappers have turned into esteemed businessmen. Their business moves became the base of their bars for “Sorry Not Sorry.”
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Lil Nas X: It's not my job to be a good role model

Lil Nas X has insisted it’s “not [his] job” to be a good role model. The 22-year-old rapper – whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill – shot to fame in 2019 when he released his hit single, ‘Old Town Road’, and has said that whilst he originally felt “a sense of responsibility” to be a role model for his fans, he now “doesn’t care”.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Drake Back On Top of the Artists 500 Chart Once Again

Drake once again returned to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart. The rapper notched his 24th non-consecutive week at Number One by pulling in 130.3 million song streams for the week of April 30th though May 6th. In the scheme of all things Drake, that total is a fairly average one (he pulled in 133.1 million last week when he landed at Number Two), as he had no new releases to boost his numbers, but also no real challenges to his streaming dominance.
Behind Viral Videosthebrag.com

Watch this incredibly satisfying and creepy Lil Nas X satan shoe unboxing video

The Lil Nas X satan shoe saga was undoubtedly an extremely unsettling concept to many. On the other hand, something not so? Good old ASMR. For the uninitiated, I want to introduce you to Soothing Kicks, a YouTube channel dedicated to nothing but sneakers and ASMR. I have to admit, like anyone else, at times certain dialogue and particular voices just aren’t your cup of tea. And really, that can make or break or video altogether.
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

Billie Eilish And The Weeknd Score New Top 10 Hits In The U.K. As Justin Bieber And Lil Nas X Fall

After five weeks in charge of the biggest songs chart in the U.K., Lil Nas X has been replaced at No. 1 by a surging track that makes history as it rises to the peak position. Musicians Tion Wayne and Russ Millions send their joint effort “Body” to No. 1 in the U.K., replacing Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” atop the list. According to the Official Charts Company, “Body” is the first chart-topper that fits under the drill genre descriptor. Drill is a sub-genre of hip-hop, and it has been growing in popularity for years now in many parts of the world.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Laughs Off Jokes About Her Running Skills In "Fast (Motion)" Video

She donned several sporty looks for her latest music video, but Saweetie couldn't avoid getting teased by her fans. The Pretty B*tch Music rapper is slated to release her debut album sometime this year, and the single she released today (May 7), "Fast (Motion)," is said to be included on the tracklist. The Pop-heavy Rap crossover arrived with a music video that showed Saweetie giving nods to fields of basketball, football, and track.