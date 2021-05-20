newsbreak-logo
Photoshop Troll “Fixes” People’s Photos in the Most Hilarious and Literal Ways

By Emma Taggart
Cover picture for the articlePhotoshop experts are able to rework images into all kinds of fabricated realities. From color correction and filters to cropping and resizing, the powerful digital tool offers countless editing options. And while most Photoshop experts use the software for professional graphic design, British digital artist James Fridman uses it to troll the Internet. He’s known for taking requests to “fix” the images of people from all over the world. However, rather than take their directions seriously, the witty artist interprets their commission literally, resulting in hilarious and surreal images.

mymodernmet.com
