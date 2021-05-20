newsbreak-logo
Tim Powers takes on LA's freeways in 'Altered Routes'

By Jason Weisberger
Boing Boing
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI just finished the first novel in Tim Powers' "Vickery and Castine" series, Altered Routes, a tale of unintended mystic events arising from Los Angeles freeway traffic. Tim Powers is always at the top of the list when folks ask about my favorite authors. His weaving mythology and legend into modern stories that revolve around secret histories of our most mundane landmarks never ever disappoints. This introduction to his new characters Sebastian Vickery and Ingrid Castine is wonderful.

