newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cody, WY

Ava Stafford, Graidin Arnold Helping Lead the Way for Cody Track at State

By Cole Havens
mybighornbasin.com
 12 hours ago

The Cody Track teams will be taking part in the Class 4A State Championship track meet this weekend in Casper. The Fillies are coming off a stellar 3rd place finish at Regionals while the Broncs were 6th and you can expect some personal records to be set this weekend. Two athletes that will be critical to Cody’s success this weekend are Graidin Arnold and Ava Stafford. Both athletes had a phenomenal performance at Regional with Stafford 3rd in the 800 and 3200 while Arnold was 3rd in the 300 hurdles and 6th in the 110 hurdles. Ava Stafford 1-on-1 interview here:

mybighornbasin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper, WY
Sports
City
Casper, WY
City
Cody, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Cody, WY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fillies#Broncs#Lead#Regionals#Phenomenal#State Winners#Athletes#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Sheridan distance runners are peaking at the right time heading into state

The Sheridan boys entered the Class 4A East Regional Track & Field meet this past weekend at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper as the prohibitive favorite and the Broncs didn't disappoint. Sheridan finished with 206 points to easily out-distance runner-up Cheyenne Central, which finished with 97.5 points. The Broncs distance...
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: May 16, 2021

AA East: (Overall Record Listed First, Then Conference Record) Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
Casper, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

1A West Regional Track Meet [VIDEO] 5-14-21

The 1A West Regional track meet was held over the weekend in Shoshoni. The top 8 finishers in each event and the top 4 relay teams advanced to this week's state championships in Casper. For the boys, Burlington did win the team title with 138.5 points with Cokeville 2nd and...
Casper, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School State Track Championships: May 20-22, 2021

For the first time in two years, state champions will be crowned in Wyoming High School track and field at the state championships in Casper. Girls and boys teams from around the state will compete across all four classifications Thursday through Saturday at Harry Geldien Stadium located at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Cheyenne Coyotes

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team picked up two wins Saturday in Casper. CHEYENNE – Isaiah Martinez and Ox Schroeder both had three hits and two RBIs to help the Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team to a …
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Cody track finds success at regionals

Luke Talich won two events and the Cody girls saw wins in the 4x400 relay, Ada Nelson in the 800 and Grace Shaffer in pole vault Friday-Saturday at the 4A West Regional track meet in Riverton. The Fillies finished third and the Broncs sixth in an eight team field of...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

PREP TRACK: Central girls, boys second at 4A East meet

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls and boys track and field teams both placed second at the Class 4A East Regional on Saturday in Casper. Campbell County edged out the Lady Indians for the team title 117.33-116.5. The Cheyenne East girls were seventh (67.33) and Cheyenne South took eighth (36).
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Bronc soccer splits weekend tilts

The regular season came to a close this weekend for the Cody boys soccer squad, which split its final matches. It opened play with a non-conference matchup in Buffalo. The Broncs haven’t faced many teams in the 3A East this season and though the Bison are on the outside looking in when it comes to the state tournament, they still played a physical game against Cody.
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Cody closes regular season with win

The Cody girls soccer team defeated Worland 4-0 on Saturday to close out the regular season. It was a nice sendoff for Brylee Allred, Brittan Bower, Megan Boysen, Emma Nieters and Torrie Schutzman, who played their final home game as seniors. The Fillies got off to a slow start and...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Cubs defeat Rock Springs, Jackson

The Cody Legion baseball team had a successful weekend in Jackson, going 2-2 to improve to 6-3 overall. Cody had 16 hits in a big win over Rocks Springs on Sunday. The game was actually close through four innings, with the Cubs leading 10-9, But a two-run fifth and sixth-run sixth helped them pull away.
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Cubs Baseball Splits the Weekend at Jackson

The Cody Cubs hit the road this weekend four for games in two days in Jackson Wyoming. The weekend series gave the Cubs a chance to see competition they wouldn’t normally see throughout the season. The Cubs would go 2-2 in Jackson this weekend. The Cubs got all the action...
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Filly Softball concludes Regular Season this weekend

Like the Cody Soccer Teams, The Cody Fillies softball team is entering their final weekend of the regular season today and tomorrow as they’re on the road to face Rock Springs and Green River. It’s been a stellar inaugural year for Filly Softball who sits at 9-3 overall on the season, 5-3 in conference play. There is a lot riding on these final games for the Fillies. It’s a chance to get back in the win column heading into state, plus a pair of wins this weekend would lock up the No. 2 seed in the West. With two games left on the schedule I caught up with Head Coach Chad Smith and that interview’s below.
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Filly softball blasts Rock Springs

The Cody Filly softball team had no problem going on the road Friday afternoon, taking out the Rock Springs Tigers 12-3. Rock Springs (5-7, 4-5 West) took an early lead and still led 3-2 by the start of the fifth inning, but Cody (10-3, 6-3 West) woke up in that inning, scoring five runs off only two hits. The Fillies added one more in the sixth and four in the seventh to make it a blowout by the end.
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Cody Football Schedule Released

On Wednesday, the Cody Broncs Football schedule was released here is the schedule below. Week 0 August 27,: Cody vs Douglas (scrimmage) 6 p.m. Week 1 September 3: Cody vs/at Riverton 7 p.m. (Non-Conference) Week 2 September 10: Cody vs/at Worland 7 p.m. (Non-Conference) Week 3 September 17: Cody vs...
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Cody Soccer/Softball Standings Update

With one week left in the regular season let’s take a look at where the Cody Soccer and Softball teams sit in the latest standings. The Cody Fillies Soccer team stands alone at the top of the standings are are the No. 1 ranked Class 3A team. The Fillies are 12-1-1 overall, 10-1 in conference play. Worland sits in third with an 8-3-1 overall record with Powell sporting just one win this season.
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Cody lacrosse defeats Butte

The Cody club lacrosse team got its first true win of the season last weekend with a 15-2 win over Butte. Prior to the win, the Warriors only other wins came by forfeit this season. Colton Manchester scored seven goals while Maddox Growney had five. Hudson Low made 10 saves...
Natrona County, WYStar-Tribune

Kelly Walsh softball clinches 4A West title with win over Natrona County

The Kelly Walsh girls softball season put the finishing touches on an impressive regular season Tuesday night with an 8-1 victory over rival Natrona County at Crossroads Park. With the win, the Trojans (12-1, 11-0 Class 4A West) finished unbeaten in conference play and improved to 3-0 against the Fillies on the season. The Trojans, whose only loss was a non-conference defeat at Cody on April 30, will be the West top seed at next week's inaugural state tournament in Gillette.