Ava Stafford, Graidin Arnold Helping Lead the Way for Cody Track at State

Like the Cody Soccer Teams, The Cody Fillies softball team is entering their final weekend of the regular season today and tomorrow as they’re on the road to face Rock Springs and Green River. It’s been a stellar inaugural year for Filly Softball who sits at 9-3 overall on the season, 5-3 in conference play. There is a lot riding on these final games for the Fillies. It’s a chance to get back in the win column heading into state, plus a pair of wins this weekend would lock up the No. 2 seed in the West. With two games left on the schedule I caught up with Head Coach Chad Smith and that interview’s below.