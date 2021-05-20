Ava Stafford, Graidin Arnold Helping Lead the Way for Cody Track at State
The Cody Track teams will be taking part in the Class 4A State Championship track meet this weekend in Casper. The Fillies are coming off a stellar 3rd place finish at Regionals while the Broncs were 6th and you can expect some personal records to be set this weekend. Two athletes that will be critical to Cody’s success this weekend are Graidin Arnold and Ava Stafford. Both athletes had a phenomenal performance at Regional with Stafford 3rd in the 800 and 3200 while Arnold was 3rd in the 300 hurdles and 6th in the 110 hurdles. Ava Stafford 1-on-1 interview here:mybighornbasin.com