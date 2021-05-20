Filly Softball Surging into State Tournament
The Cody Filly Softball team had an impressive regular season in their inaugural campaign as they finished the year 11-3 overall and earned the No. 2 seed at the first ever Wyoming High School Softball State Championship tournament. The Fillies come into the tourney on a three game win streak and look to make some noise as one of the smaller schools at State. Cody’s senior shortstop, Ally Schroeder, will be competing in here final State tourney of her high school career and here’s my 1-on-1 interview with Ally.mybighornbasin.com