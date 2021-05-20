Filly Softball Surging into State Tournament

Wyoming is experiencing high amounts of job openings not being filled. All around Cody, business owners are looking for anyone who is willing to work. Brian and Denise Weigand are owners of Bubba’s BBQ restaurant in Cody and have struggled to get people to walk through the doors to give out an application. And are one of the many places trying to hire people. ”It’s been very difficult to hire people. It’s difficult to get them into the door to even give an application. So that is even that’s the hardest part. We’re just not even seeing the applicants come in to apply,” Denise said. “Cody is a problem because there’s too many jobs in the summer and not enough people to work them.