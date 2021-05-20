newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cody, WY

Filly Softball Surging into State Tournament

By Cole Havens
mybighornbasin.com
 12 hours ago

The Cody Filly Softball team had an impressive regular season in their inaugural campaign as they finished the year 11-3 overall and earned the No. 2 seed at the first ever Wyoming High School Softball State Championship tournament. The Fillies come into the tourney on a three game win streak and look to make some noise as one of the smaller schools at State. Cody’s senior shortstop, Ally Schroeder, will be competing in here final State tourney of her high school career and here’s my 1-on-1 interview with Ally.

mybighornbasin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cody, WY
City
Gillette, WY
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Sports
Cody, WY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filly Softball Surging#State Tournament#Fillies#Wyoming State Softball#Cody Filly Softball#Campbell County#Lead#Campaign#Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Filly Softball Sweeps the Weekend, Clinches No. 2 Seed for State

The Cody Softball team was back in action over the weekend as they took to the road to close out their regular season. The Fillies would bounce back after a rough weekend in Casper as they were fighting for the No. 2 seed for the State Tournament. On Friday, the...
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

SNAPPED: TCSD holds Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County School District’s (TCSD) Special Olympic athletes showed up in full force on Friday for the county’s Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games. 15 district athletes competed in two categories of sports; Basketball Skills and Track and Field Events. Scores from Friday’s events will be compiled and...
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Cody Soccer Closes out Season Strong, Punch Tickets to State

Both Cody Soccer teams would conclude their regular seasons over the weekend. Both teams would host Worland to finish the season and the Fillies came away with a 4-0 win to lock up the No. 1 seed for the State tournament and finished with the best record in class 3A at 13-1-1 overall.
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Fillies 3rd, Broncs 6th at Regional Track

The Cody Track teams were in Riverton over the weekend taking part in the 4A West Regional meet. The Fillies would finish Regional in 3rd place while the Broncs took 6th, out of eight teams. Multiple teams and athletes qualified for State. Full results below. Taking a look at some...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Bronc soccer splits weekend tilts

The regular season came to a close this weekend for the Cody boys soccer squad, which split its final matches. It opened play with a non-conference matchup in Buffalo. The Broncs haven’t faced many teams in the 3A East this season and though the Bison are on the outside looking in when it comes to the state tournament, they still played a physical game against Cody.
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Cody closes regular season with win

The Cody girls soccer team defeated Worland 4-0 on Saturday to close out the regular season. It was a nice sendoff for Brylee Allred, Brittan Bower, Megan Boysen, Emma Nieters and Torrie Schutzman, who played their final home game as seniors. The Fillies got off to a slow start and...
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Cubs Baseball Splits the Weekend at Jackson

The Cody Cubs hit the road this weekend four for games in two days in Jackson Wyoming. The weekend series gave the Cubs a chance to see competition they wouldn’t normally see throughout the season. The Cubs would go 2-2 in Jackson this weekend. The Cubs got all the action...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Cubs defeat Rock Springs, Jackson

The Cody Legion baseball team had a successful weekend in Jackson, going 2-2 to improve to 6-3 overall. Cody had 16 hits in a big win over Rocks Springs on Sunday. The game was actually close through four innings, with the Cubs leading 10-9, But a two-run fifth and sixth-run sixth helped them pull away.
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Filly Softball concludes Regular Season this weekend

Like the Cody Soccer Teams, The Cody Fillies softball team is entering their final weekend of the regular season today and tomorrow as they’re on the road to face Rock Springs and Green River. It’s been a stellar inaugural year for Filly Softball who sits at 9-3 overall on the season, 5-3 in conference play. There is a lot riding on these final games for the Fillies. It’s a chance to get back in the win column heading into state, plus a pair of wins this weekend would lock up the No. 2 seed in the West. With two games left on the schedule I caught up with Head Coach Chad Smith and that interview’s below.
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Cody Football Schedule Released

On Wednesday, the Cody Broncs Football schedule was released here is the schedule below. Week 0 August 27,: Cody vs Douglas (scrimmage) 6 p.m. Week 1 September 3: Cody vs/at Riverton 7 p.m. (Non-Conference) Week 2 September 10: Cody vs/at Worland 7 p.m. (Non-Conference) Week 3 September 17: Cody vs...
Park County, WYCody Enterprise

Park County players experience success on travel hockey team

Although the hockey season is now over for Park County’s teams, four local youth players have been continuing with the Wyoming Stampede 10U-A Squirt travel hockey travel team and experiencing success. The team recently won a Cowboy State Games 3 vs. 3 tournament in Gillette to finish out its season....
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Cody Nite Rodeo returning June 1

The bucking bulls and flying dirt are coming back to town. The Cody Nite Rodeo is making its return to the Stampede Rodeo Grounds this summer for a full slate of shows in what is set to be a normal year. Stock contractor Mo’ Betta Rodeo is back for its 17th year running the show, and company head Maury Tate says it will look like it used to.
California StateCody Enterprise

Engdahl to play baseball at California college

When Devyn Engdahl recently made a recruiting visit to the College of the Siskiyous for baseball, it didn’t take didn’t take him long to make his decision. “After I visited I knew right away that I wanted to go there,” the Cody senior said. “I felt good about it. They’re doing some good things with the program.”
Wyoming Statemybighornbasin.com

Cody Wyoming, Help Wanted

Wyoming is experiencing high amounts of job openings not being filled. All around Cody, business owners are looking for anyone who is willing to work. Brian and Denise Weigand are owners of Bubba’s BBQ restaurant in Cody and have struggled to get people to walk through the doors to give out an application. And are one of the many places trying to hire people. ”It’s been very difficult to hire people. It’s difficult to get them into the door to even give an application. So that is even that’s the hardest part. We’re just not even seeing the applicants come in to apply,” Denise said. “Cody is a problem because there’s too many jobs in the summer and not enough people to work them.
Wyoming StateSidney Herald

Wyoming author, photographer Dennis Davis to talk to Cody history group

Photographer and author Dennis Davis will discuss his new book "Wyoming – Perspectives on a ‘small town with long streets'" on May 24 in Cody, Wyoming. Davis will speak to the Pahaska Corral of Westerners at the Governors Room in the Irma Hotel. The event begins with a no-host dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the presentation around 7 p.m. Davis will be selling and signing copies of his work after the talk. Both the meal and the program are open to the public. Due to limited seating, please RSVP by emailing Lynn Houze at ljhcody@tctwest.net by May 21.