Joseline Hernandez Claims Wendy Williams Tried To Reach Out After Tossing Flowers At Her!

By L'Oréal
HOT 97
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAn episode of the Wendy Show got intense last month when Joseline Hernandez appeared as a special virtual guest. Joseline told Wendy she feels that she tears her down instead of celebrating her. She also claimed the TV host doesn’t fully support Latino and Black women. Wendy disagreed, but Joseline kept going, and eventually, Wendy tossed flowers at Joseline’s computer screen.

