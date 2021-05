For the second year in a row the much-anticipated – by film nerds at least – TCM Classic Film Festival has been forced, due to Covid concerns, into a virtual format. The annual four day event, held in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese Theatre and other venues, was begun over a decade ago to serve as a live in-person version of what Turner Classic Movies does regularly on its own cable channel. The chance to see these movies once again, some specifically restored to their former glory to premiere at the fest, was irresistible for fans who travelled from all points in the United States and around the world to see the films on the big screen, and attend panels and Q&As with their filmmakers and stars. The worldwide Coronavirus pandemic has, hopefully for the last time, forced TCM to try and recreate the feel of the festival again this year on their own channel, and also throwing Warner Media’s sister service HBO Max into the mix as well.