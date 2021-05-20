newsbreak-logo
Looking for some fun weekend activities ? Here's some ideas...

Star Courier
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFood will be provided by Hill Church, you bring supplies for fishing and camping. Police escort down interstate 80. Groups will be joining the parade from every exit. Let's make a statement, We back the blue!. Time: 3 PM. Price: Free. Location: Chi-Town Harley Davidson. 17801 S. LaGrange Road, Tinley...

TravelKSAT 12

Cool off at this inclusive waterpark starting Memorial Day weekend

Nearly 2 million people have visited Morgan’s Wonderland since opening in 2010, and now the park is open for the 2021 season. Morgan’s Wonderland is the world’s first fully inclusive and ultra-accessible nonprofit theme park where everyone is welcome to enjoy fun waterpark and amusement rides. If you want to...
MusicCape Gazette

Dewey Beach Arts and Fun Festival draws a good crowd

Crowds of happy shoppers swarmed to Dagsworthy Avenue May 8 for the return of the Dewey Beach Arts and Fun Festival. The free event, sponsored by the Dewey Business Partnership with support from the Town of Dewey Beach, featured more than 60 artist vendors along with food trucks and live music.
Musicvincennespbs.org

Red’s Roaring Twenties To Take Place This Weekend

You still have a chance to have a little fun for a good cause. This Saturday the Red Skelton Museum in Vincennes is hosting Red’s Roaring Twenties. It’s a fund raiser for the museum featuring live music. The event will take place at Highland Woods Community Center and tickets will...
CelebrationsFox 19

Some ideas for your summer celebrations

Summer is just around the corner.. and the unofficial start - memorial day weekend is fast approaching.. so - we're joined this morning with lifestyle expert Sharyl Sutton - who is showing off some ideas for your summer celebrations.
DrinksGUIDON

Food festival, National BBQ Day this weekend

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is celebrating outdoor dining with two events this weekend. The Rockin’ Food Fest takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Colyer Park, followed Sunday by National Barbecue Day, which features special deals at Ozark Tavern and Daugherty Bowling Center as well as online tips and recipes on the FMWR Facebook page.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Coming Up! Catch some family fun at ‘Take a Kid Fishing’

Take the whole family out into the great weather at Saturday’s “Take a Kid Fishing” event hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Vero-Treasure Coast. The two-hour event begins 9 a.m. on the pier from the Barber Bridge fishing catwalk. Organizers supply tackle, bait, prizes and even lunch. Chris Woodruff, owner of Vero Tackle and Water Sports, helps with the event every year. He said people are eager to do this and that it’s fun for everyone. “I’m surprised how many people show up,” Woodruff said. “They almost completely cover the pier here. It’s fantastic to see.” Woodruff’s business usually donates bait for the event. The event organizers are well prepared with a trailer, rods and guides to help families get started. The most common fish to be caught are mangrove snapper and sheepshead. The fish are just big enough to give the kids a good fight, Woodruff said. “They do really well,” Woodruff said. “A lot of times, it’s a kid’s first fish.” So, yes, make sure you bring your camera along as well. Making this even more appealing, the event is free. The location is ideal with benches and some shade. It gets everybody involved. “Take a Kid Fishing” registration begins 8:15 a.m. Entry is free, but limited to the first 100 families signing up. Prizes are awarded for each age bracket and a special prize is awarded for the ugliest fish. The free lunch will be served 11 a.m. to noon. This is designed for children 5 to 12 years of age. Adult supervision required. Masks are also required. Call 772-234-9585 or verokiwanis.com. Vero Tackle and Water Sports is at 3321 Bridge Plaza Dr., Vero Beach.
Escalon, CAescalontimes.com

Families Enjoy Park Fun

May 2 was a fun day for all in Escalon, as the city’s Chamber of Commerce hosted a variety of festivities for Sunday in the Park, the first time in more than a year the event has been staged. Timed to coincide with the approaching Mother’s Day observance, there were...
Manhattan, NYTime Out Global

Memorial Day Weekend Cruise

Sail around Manhattan on a brunch boat with mimosas. Sounds good, right? Hornblower Cruises has set up a special event for Memorial Day on Sunday with drinks and a menu that includes chicken and waffles, which you can enjoy as you get the best views of the city.
Festivalvisitdallas.com

Five ways to enjoy the holiday weekend.

Memorial Weekend is traditionally a time for friends and family to gather for relaxation. It's also the unofficial start of the summer season and we're so ready to enjoy longer days, warmers temps and plenty of sun heading into June. While some restrictions are still in place, there's still plenty of ways to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday.
HobbiesRed Wing Republican Eagle

3 things to do this weekend: view pottery, go on a bike ride and visit citywide garage sale

This year you don’t need to follow a map down gravel roads and winding trails to view and buy pottery from regional artists. All you need is access to the internet. The virtual tour will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 7 and run through Sunday, May 9. The webshops for the dozens of participating potters can be found on the Minnesota Potters of the Upper St. Croix River website.
Artsretailmenot.com

KiwiCo Is Here for Some Inspiring Summer Fun

Ad content in partnership with KiwiCo—seriously fun and enriching science. and art projects, delivered. And just like that—school’s (almost) out for the summer 😱! No surprises here, but we’re staring at some long months ahead, so parents aplenty are starting to brainstorm on ways to keep the kiddos entertained. If...
Fort Bragg, CAmendocinobeacon.com

Just some garden-variety fun

FORT BRAGG — Community members can sign up now for a piece of land to call their own at the Fort Bragg Community Garden. Applications are being accepted now for 30 plots — including six plots that are ADA-accessible — on the south side of the C.V. Starr Community Center.
Shoppinghowdoesshe.com

12 Fun Finds to Kick Off Summer

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means, we may receive a small commission if you choose to purchase something from a link we post (including links to amazon.com because we are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.) Don’t worry, it won’t cost you anything. ***This...
Gardeningaccessnepa.com

Time Warp – Floral displays delight local audiences

As the weather outside started to turn chilly, the weather inside the Nay Aug Park greenhouse was just right for the annual chrysanthemums display. The event started in 1934, but from time to time the greenhouse had “mums” on display as far back as 1911. William Farmer, Nay Aug Park...