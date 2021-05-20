NASS to conduct important surveys

newsbreak-logo
During the next several weeks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct two major mid-year surveys, the June Agricultural Survey and the June Area Survey. The agency will contact nearly 1,500 producers across North Carolina to determine crop acreage and stock levels as of June 1, 2021.

