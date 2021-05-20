NASS to conduct important surveys

(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is collecting data from approximately 3,000 Illinois farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm production characteristics. The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs, and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. While the NASS has suspended all in-person data collection, farmers and ranchers are encouraged to complete the survey online at www.agcounts.usda.gov with the survey code mailed to them. The survey is conducted in three phases from May 2021 through April 2022. All information from respondents is kept confidential, as required by federal law. Visit the www.nass.usda.gov/go/ARMS website for more details.