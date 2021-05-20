Paola FFA earns state championship in Farm Business Management

The Paola FFA Chapter competed in the Kansas FFA Career Developments events during the first week of May and once again came home with state championship honors. This event was canceled a year ago due to COVID-19, and club members said they were excited the Kansas State Department of Agriculture chose to overcome some challenges and host the event this year. Contests were held virtually and over 1,400 students competed from across the state. Paola was represented in 12 different events and had 31 FFA members represent the local chapter, according to a news release.