Framingham, MA

Framingham Police: Man Robbed at Gunpoint

FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 14 hours ago
FRAMINGHAM – A man walking on Route 135 in Framingham was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night, according to police. Around 10 p.m. on May 19, a man was “walking eastbound on Waverly Street when he was approached by an unknown Hispanic male wearing a red and white shirt, white mask, and red and white backpack. The unknown Hispanic male pulled out a firearm and put it to the back of the victim and walked the victim into an alley on South Street by the Brazilian Baptist Church,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean Riley.

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

