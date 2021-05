When Disney World reopened under new health and safety measures last year, one of the things that didn’t return to the parks was character meet and greets. And, though they haven’t returned just yet, there are still a lot of characters roaming through the parks! Yes, there are classic characters like Mickey and Minnie and Disney Princesses like Cinderella and Aurora, but there are also some characters that you may not have expected you could see in the parks. We’re covering them all so you know who to look out for on your next trip!