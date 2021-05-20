National Safe Boating Week starts Saturday
BOISE — Officials from Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation would like to remind all boat operators to keep safety in mind while recreating on the water this year. “National Safe Boating Week kicks off this coming weekend and we want to take this opportunity to promote safe boating in Idaho. We would like to remind boat operators to check their boats to make sure all safety equipment is on board and in working condition,” Boating Program Manager David Dahms said. “And remember, the number one thing boaters can do to save lives is to wear a life jacket.”magicvalley.com