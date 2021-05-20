newsbreak-logo
National Safe Boating Week starts Saturday

By CRAIG QUINTANA Idaho Department of Parks, Recreation
Twin Falls Times-News
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE — Officials from Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation would like to remind all boat operators to keep safety in mind while recreating on the water this year. “National Safe Boating Week kicks off this coming weekend and we want to take this opportunity to promote safe boating in Idaho. We would like to remind boat operators to check their boats to make sure all safety equipment is on board and in working condition,” Boating Program Manager David Dahms said. “And remember, the number one thing boaters can do to save lives is to wear a life jacket.”

