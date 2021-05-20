‘There’s a number of people who still take it for granted’
Few political issues are as polarizing as abortion, and now abortion opponents are on the cusp of a potentially epic win after decades of incremental gains. History professor Jennifer L. Holland discusses the politics of abortion rights, which are in focus after the Supreme Court announced it will hear a challenge to a new Mississippi law that severely restricts the procedure, and will likely be decided shortly before next year’s midterm elections.www.rollcall.com