As a business owner or manager, you may not yet have experience with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Summer Youth Internship Program (SYIP). Or you may wonder how much value high school students in grades 10-12 can bring over a five-week period. Among other testimonials, Alex Funkhouser, President, SherlockTalent expressed his support. “Over the past dozen years, the interns we've hired have made long lasting, highly beneficial contributions to SherlockTalent's strategic goals and objectives. For example, they have developed software for our mobile applications and managed social media campaigns. The interns help us build IT community and prepare for large IT events. After their summer internships, they often stay on with the company throughout the year.”