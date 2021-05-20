Braves host Pirates, look to build on walk-off heroics

Frazier went 2-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Giants. His .323 batting average is at its highest level since the second game of the season and he's slashing .361/.418/.541 in 67 May plate appearances. Frazier, who saw time in left field Friday for the second time in 2021, entered the season with a career .273 batting mark, so it remains to be seen whether he can maintain his lofty numbers. Regardless, the 29-year-old has proven to be one of the team's most consistent players and has likely boosted his trade stock.