Braves host Pirates, look to build on walk-off heroics
The Atlanta Braves hope to ride a late-game wave of momentum when they open a four-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. The Braves ended a three-game losing streak Wednesday on a walk-off homer from Ronald Acuna Jr., who broke out of a 0-for-13 slump to connect for his National League-leading 13th home run. The win enabled Atlanta to salvage one game from the three-game series against the New York Mets.www.chatsports.com