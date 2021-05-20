newsbreak-logo
Braves host Pirates, look to build on walk-off heroics

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves hope to ride a late-game wave of momentum when they open a four-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. The Braves ended a three-game losing streak Wednesday on a walk-off homer from Ronald Acuna Jr., who broke out of a 0-for-13 slump to connect for his National League-leading 13th home run. The win enabled Atlanta to salvage one game from the three-game series against the New York Mets.

