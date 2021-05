On Tuesday, Eaton County Sheriffs deputies were dispatched to Ionia Rd north of Nashville Hwy in Vermontville Twp on the report of a serious injury crash. Upon arrival, deputies located the driver of a Saturn car who was pinned in and gravely injured. Eaton Area EMS arrived and pronounced him dead shortly later. The deceased was ID'ed as 41 year old Brandon Harmon of Vermontville. Preliminary Investigation revealed Harmon was northbound when for an unknown reason he crossed the center line and struck a southbound Floater tractor. The tractor driver was uninjured and cooperative with investigators. Alcohol and seat belts do not appear to be factors in the crash.