What Really Happens To Your Body When You Do Cryotherapy

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had both COVID-19 vaccinations and am planning to donate blood. Would any of my immunity pass on to the person receiving my blood?. Although we may think that blood is taken out of the donor and given whole to the recipient, that almost never happens. After you donate blood, the components are separated out. The red blood cells are given to people with anemia or who are in surgery to replace blood loss. These "packed" red blood cells contain almost none of the immunoglobulins your body has made in response to the COVID-19 vaccines.