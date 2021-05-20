What Really Happens To Your Body When You Do Cryotherapy
When you think of relaxing spa treatments, sitting in a freezing cold metal tank might not be the first image that pops into your head. But that's exactly what happens during a whole-body cryotherapy session, a popular new alternative treatment that uses extremely cold temperatures to help improve physical and mental health (via University of Utah Health). While many people report immediate benefits from standing in a cryotherapy chamber for a few minutes, the science isn't settled on whether or not the treatment works well for everyone who uses it.www.healthdigest.com