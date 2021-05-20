newsbreak-logo
What Really Happens To Your Body When You Do Cryotherapy

By Emily Rhode
healthdigest.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of relaxing spa treatments, sitting in a freezing cold metal tank might not be the first image that pops into your head. But that's exactly what happens during a whole-body cryotherapy session, a popular new alternative treatment that uses extremely cold temperatures to help improve physical and mental health (via University of Utah Health). While many people report immediate benefits from standing in a cryotherapy chamber for a few minutes, the science isn't settled on whether or not the treatment works well for everyone who uses it.

