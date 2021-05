Hyundai’s taking an all-encompassing approach to their next-gen cars, and the Ioniq 5 is just the start. There’s plenty we don’t know about yet, but let’s start with what’s immediately coming. On the EV front, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will officially premiere for the North American market on May 24. We already know the car goes on sale this fall, but the virtual event should clue in a few more details on any specific details for the U.S. market.