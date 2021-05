A transfer loss of somebody with the talent and reputation of Jameson Williams should harm a program. The rising third-year wide receiver has speed for days. He started on an Ohio State team that played for a national title less than four months ago. His deep-threat chops with impressive size at 6-foot-2 and 189 pounds showed up in the College Football Playoff with his 45-yard touchdown to help beat Clemson. He averaged 17.7 yards per reception in his first two seasons of college football. Recruiting analysts pegged him as a top-100 overall prospect coming out of high school. He was set to be in Brian Hartline’s rotation once again this fall.