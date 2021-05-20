The Real Difference Between A Bundt Pan And A Tube Pan

Think you can't bake a cake if you don't have the right pan size? Think again. If you're making a cake and the recipe calls for a pan size you don't have, don't despair. Even the most ardent home baker—the one with a baking cabinet filled with pans of all sizes—runs into this situation now and again. You don't have to move on to another recipe that fits your pan size or run out to the nearest store that sells cake pans. (Whatever you do, don't use a flimsy aluminum pan from the grocery store; you're better off making do with any good-quality pan than trying to bake in something poorly constructed, even if it's the size your recipe calls for.) All it takes is a little adaptability. The following suggestions and guidelines will help you turn out a great cake, no matter what size pans you have at home. For the purpose of keeping things simple, our information applies to most layer cakes, sheet cakes, and loaves, but should not be used for cheesecakes, flourless cakes, and meringues.